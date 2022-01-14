Ginger Cosmo Recipe

It’s wanderlust time, and this year it’s a doozy. Thanks to the seasonal convergence of cabin fever, post-holiday decompression and (elephant in the room) pent-up travel cravings, the urge to flee to a far-flung destination is all-consuming. Dreams of leaving the careful confines of our homes and comfort of our fleece jammies (which we now refer to as Day Clothes) tease and distract. Yet, real life persists, and we refrain from jumping on an airplane, as our dreams also happen to collide with practical matters, such as work, school, weather and, yes, a healthy dose of caution.
