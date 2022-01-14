Ginger Cosmo Recipe

I detailed the first bake with this recipe here. I wanted to revisit it without the matcha powder and see how it worked as a hearth loaf. Happy to say that it turned out great! Made loaves for friends as well (needed independent tasters) and everyone really liked it. The ginger really stands out (but isn't overpowering) and there are also noticeable aromatics from the jasmine rice. It has a crisp texture when toasted, but my favorite way of eating it so far is a simple PB&J with raspberry jam. Something about the aroma you get from the ginger as you take a bite combined with the sweetness from the peanut butter and jam makes a really good combination.

RECIPES ・ 3 DAYS AGO