NBA

Hornets vs. Magic: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Friday

By Michael Mulford
 6 days ago
Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets are back home to host the Orlando Magic on Friday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets (23-19) are coming off their fourth-straight victory, defeating the Philadelphia 76ers, 109-98, on Friday. The Orlando Magic (7-35) are coming off a 112-106 loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Friday, Jan. 14
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports SE

Magic at Hornets notable injuries:

Hornets: Kelly Oubre Jr. and Kai Jones (heath and safety protocols) are out.

Magic: Mo Bamba (toe) is questionable. Jonathan Isaac (knee), E’Twaun Moore (knee), Michael Carter-Williams (left ankle), Markelle Fultz (knee), and Wendell Carter Jr. (hamstring) are all out.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Charlotte Hornets

  • F Gordon Hayward
  • F Miles Bridges
  • C Mason Plumlee
  • G Terry Rozier
  • G LaMelo Ball

Orlando Magic

  • F Franz Wagner
  • F Chuma Okeke
  • C Robin Lopez
  • G Gary Harris
  • G Cole Anthony

