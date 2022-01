Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? After a week off the air, are we going to have a chance to check out season 19 episode 11?. There’s of course plenty to get into within this piece, but let’s start it off with a little bit of good news: There is another episode airing in a matter of hours! We’ve waited for two weeks to get the story titled “All Hands,” but for now, all signs point to it having a good payoff. This could prove to be one of the more action-packed installments of the season as the team contends with with a sneak attack brought on them in the middle of the ocean. You can see a number of sneak peeks over here, and it does feel like they’re going to be working into overdrive to ensure their safety.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO