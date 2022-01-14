Tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa cancelled again in continuing vaccine controversy

Novak Djokovic had his visa revoked by Australian authorities for a second time.

Djokovic successfully appealed the first cancellation earlier this week, and his legal team is reportedly expected to appeal the latest decision.

The tournament is scheduled to begin Jan. 17.

Novak Djokovic had his visa revoked by Australian authorities for a second time on Friday, which could lead to the tennis star’s deportation ahead of the Australian Open.

Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said in a statement he cancelled the 34-year-old's visa on “health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.” Hawke added that Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s “government is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Djokovic successfully appealed the first cancellation earlier this week, and his legal team is reportedly expected to submit an appeal again, The Associated Press (AP) reported. A hearing was reportedly set for Friday night.

Our country is in a historic fight against the coronavirus. Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

“This pandemic has been incredibly difficult for every Australian, but we have stuck together and saved lives and livelihoods. ... Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected,” Morrison said in a statement. “This is what the Minister is doing in taking this action today.”

Anyone involved in the Australian Open is required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. But Djokovic reportedly obtained a medical exemption, which would have permitted him to play. The exemption was subsequently rejected by border officials upon his arrival in Melbourne.

A spokesperson for the Australian Open told the AP that tournament officials did not have an immediate comment on the latest development.

The nine-time Australian Open champion is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael for the most Grand Slam victories in the history of the sport. The tournament is scheduled to begin Jan. 17.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA