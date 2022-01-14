Sedalia Police Reports For January 14, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Tuesday night, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of West Olive Street in La Monte for a report of a child being injured. On arrival, Deputies made contact with the reporting person. The reporting person stated she saw the victim walking west on Olive Street. The reporting person stated she made contact with the child, and asked him if his parents knew he was out after dark. The reporting person stated she noticed the child had a cut on his face. She stated the child told her his mother threw something at him, and hit him on the face. Deputies made contact with the mother, at her residence in the 200 block of South Main Street. The mother, Laurie Hillman, was taken into custody for Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Hillman is being held pending the filing of state charges.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO