Sedalia, MO

Sedalia Police Reports For January 14, 2022

By Rebehka Cramer
 6 days ago
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the morning of January 8th, Officers responded to the Phillips 66 gas station, 216 West Broadway Boulevard, for a report of an assault. Wayne Andrew Gravitt reported that subjects known to him approached him and began hitting him. The suspects...

kxkx.com

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for January 20, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Tuesday night, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of West Olive Street in La Monte for a report of a child being injured. On arrival, Deputies made contact with the reporting person. The reporting person stated she saw the victim walking west on Olive Street. The reporting person stated she made contact with the child, and asked him if his parents knew he was out after dark. The reporting person stated she noticed the child had a cut on his face. She stated the child told her his mother threw something at him, and hit him on the face. Deputies made contact with the mother, at her residence in the 200 block of South Main Street. The mother, Laurie Hillman, was taken into custody for Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Hillman is being held pending the filing of state charges.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Sedalia Police and Pettis County Deputies Assist in Vehicle Pursuit; Two Arrested On Drug Charges

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the evening of January 16th, the Sedalia Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of West 16th Street and South Kentucky Avenue for a vehicle failing to stop at a stop sign. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and the SPD initiated a vehicle pursuit. As the driver, later identified as Travis Martin, 32, of Sedalia, continued into the county, the SPD terminated the pursuit.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Wentzville Man Injured In Three-vehicle Accident In Morgan County

A Wentzville man was injured in a three-vehicle accident that occurred Friday in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an eastbound 2017 Ford F-350, driven by 21-year-old Carlin J. Zimmerman of Versailles, was traveling on US 50 at Morgan County Drive behind an eastbound 2016 Hyundai Elantra, driven by 59-year-old Brian L. Van Leer of Wentsville at 4:55 p.m., when the Zimmerman vehicle struck the rear of the Van Leer vehicle, forcing it into the path of a westbound 2013 Ford F-150, driven by 19-year-old Corey A. Thieman of Marshall. The front of the F-150 then struck the front of the Hyundai.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
Fatal Shooting Aboard Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner in Lee’s Summit

Police were dispatched to the Amtrak station in Independence in regards to a gunshot victim on Amtrak's Missouri River Runner Friday night at 9:19 PM CST. Upon arriving at the station, in the 1100 block of West Pacific, Independence Police discovered one victim. Lifesaving measures were attempted but the victim succumbed to his injuries. KMBC television, and other outlets, are reporting the victim is Richie T. Aaron of Independence.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
CRU Drug Investigation Results in Arrest of Man On Multiple Charges

On Wednesday Jan. 5, members of the Sedalia Police Department's Crime Unit responded to 1319 South Osage to serve a search warrant related to an ongoing drug investigation. At the residence, two males and a female were located and secured without incident. A detailed search of the residence revealed methamphetamine,...
SEDALIA, MO
Sedalia Man Arrested for Harassment of Estranged Wife

Sedalia Police responded to Fitter's restaurant, 500 South Ohio, Avenue Tuesday night in reference to a violation of an order of protection. When officers arrived, they spoke to the caller. The caller said her estranged husband and his brother drove by the establishment multiple times after finding her car outside.
SEDALIA, MO
Two Killed by Train in Randolph County

Two people were killed and one seriously injured when a pickup was struck by a train Tuesday morning in Randolph County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound Dodge pickup, driven by 53-year-old Kevin Campbell of Higbee, entered a railroad crossing on County Road 2795 (half-mile south of Clark) around 9:45 a.m., and was struck by a northbound Norfolk & Southern train, driven by 48-year-old Jason S. Shannon of Moberly.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
California Man Injured in Benton County Crash

A California man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2006 GMC, driven by 38-year-old Josiah D. Snelgrove of Nevada City, California, was on Lost Valley Road, west of Hatchery Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when he began skidding and crossed the center of the roadway. The vehicle then ran off the left side, began to overturn and struck a telephone box.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
Sedalia, MO
