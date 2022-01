Get Foo Fighters vinyl and more at Revolver's shop. Dave Grohl is a funny guy who loves horror and heavy metal, so maybe it was only a matter of time before Foo Fighters got their very own comedic fright flick in the vein of those classic, cheesy heavy-metal horror movies of the Eighties. Titled Studio 666, said film follows the band as they move into a haunted mansion to record their new album, only to be met with all types of supernatural forces. They also encounter a head-spinning array of famous cameos — ranging from soft-rock icon Lionel Richie to former Slayer guitarist Kerry fucking King, marking what is likely the one and only time that odd couple will share the silver screen. Watch the first official trailer above.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO