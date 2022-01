Our series covering trends in tenant and workplace experience. Click to read more of our coverage and sign up for the weekly Tenant Talk newsletter. In November 2021, U.S. employees quit their jobs in unprecedented numbers — a new high of 4.5 million — though the unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent and the number of job openings decreased to 10.6 million from October. Though resignations are common, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data reveals the nation’s quit rate has been increasing since June 2020. According to a recent report, one in four people quit their jobs in 2021, well above 2019 and 2020 levels.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO