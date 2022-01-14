ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

American Greed: How WeWork Went Wild

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGo inside the astonishing rise and near-collapse of WeWork,...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Neumann
MarketWatch

Alibaba stock surges as interest rate cut in China fuels broad rally

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shot up 5.9% in premarket trading Thursday, putting it on track for the biggest gain this year, as an interest rate cut by the People's Bank of China helped fuel a rally in the U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies. Among other more-active shares of China-based companies, JD.com Inc. jumped 6.7%, Nio Inc. rallied 2.7%, DiDi Global Inc. climbed 3.2%, iQIYI Inc. gained 4.3%, XPeng Inc. rose 2.7% and Baidu Inc. gained 5.0%. Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF was up 3.7% while futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.5%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 1.34% to $2,666.15 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $353.18 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wework#American Greed
FOXBusiness

American Airlines narrows loss, COVID still wild card

American Airlines' CEO says the omicron variant remains a wild card after the carrier posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss. AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 17.23 -0.09 -0.49%. JETS ETF SERIES SOLUTIONS US GLOBAL JETS ETF 21.86 +0.39 +1.79%. "Over the past year, we have experienced periods of high travel demand...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

CNBC Excerpts: American Airlines CEO Doug Parker and United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby Speak with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Today

WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk Box" Following are excerpts from CNBC interviews with American Airlines CEO Doug Parker and United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby on CNBC's "Squawk Box" (M-F 6AM – 9AM ET) today, Thursday, January 20, 2022. Following are links to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/01/20/american-airlines-ceo-theres-huge-pent-up-demand-for-travel-in-coming-months.html and https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/01/20/united-airlines-ceo-scott-kirby-bookings-are-starting-to-come-back-forecast-profit-in-q2.html. All references must...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Cheddar News

What to Expect From Netflix Q4 Earnings

After announcing a subscription price increase, Netflix will be releasing its Q4 earnings later on Thursday. Tuna Amobi, director and senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, spoke with Cheddar's Baker Machado to discuss what investors can look forward to from the streaming giant. “It’s really a very, very watershed, I might add, report for Netflix, ”Amobi said about the much-anticipated announcement.
TV & VIDEOS
Motley Fool

How to Manage Volatility as Bitcoin and Ethereum Fluctuate Wildly

On this Jan. 12 edition of "The Crypto Show" on Backstage Pass, Fool.com contributors Chris MacDonald and Jon Quast discuss volatility in the crypto world, and how to handle this volatility with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH). Jon Quast: Let's kick it off here at the very...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Fast 15: LightShed's Rich Greenfield on Netflix's plunge

LightShed Partners' Rich Greenfield joins the traders to discuss Netflix's plunge after earnings and stocks you may want to buy on the dip. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Karen Finerman and Pete Najarian.
STOCKS
GOBankingRates

10 Ways To Build Wealth Fast

Wealth-building is a process that generally takes time. Although the idea of becoming an overnight millionaire is appealing for many, the only real way to get rich overnight is via speculation, an...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy