MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — At Whitewater State Park in Winona County, it doesn’t matter if it’s above or below 30 degrees — people show up for one particular snow activity. Even with the ground covered in a blanket of January snow, Whitewater finds a way to stand out. There are bluffs that seem to push up, beaver dams that push across and a creek that pushes its way through it all. Every part of it can be seen if you have just the right footwear. “I’ve been snowshoeing out here since high school,” Kelly Allen-Sobeck of Rochester said. Kelly and her crew are part of...

WINONA COUNTY, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO