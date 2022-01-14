ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meals on Wheels menu for week of Jan. 17 to Jan. 21

The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels Program for the week...

Reading Eagle

Senior menu: Jan. 13

Jan. 17-21 Monday: Beef tips w/mushrooms and gravy, mashed potatoes, diced carrots, fresh orange, sliced bread. Tuesday: Fettuccini alfredo w/chicken, breadstick, spinach, SunSet Sip Juice. Wednesday: hero sandwich, mozzarella cheese stick, vegetqble soup, crackers, fresh orange, mustard. Thursday: Crunchy chicken tenders, country blend vegetables, Tropical Veggie Juice, barbecue sauce, dinner...
skinnytaste.com

7 Day Healthy Meal Plan (Jan 10-16)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. A free 7-day, flexible weight loss meal plan including breakfast, lunch and dinner and a shopping list. Recipes include macros and links to WW recipe builder to get your personal points. 7 Day Healthy Meal Plan. Hope everyone had a...
sugarfreemom.com

30% OFF Low-Carb Keto Fasting Meal Plan Menu Week 2

Ketogenic Low Carb Meal Plans sent right to your email each week!. Whether you love eating a low carb diet or enjoy a ketogenic diet, both meal plans are offered through our meal plan membership. Right now, for a few more days only, we are offering 30% off either meal plan membership. You can choose the monthly payment option or the yearly payment option and you have 14 days to decide if it works for you and your lifestyle. That will provide you with two weeks of meal plans, and shopping list.
pdjnews.com

Pet of the Week Jan. 7

Our Pets of the Week this week are Smiley and Maria! Both of these small ladies were dumped and found starving on a dirt road. They have had their shots and have been wormed. They are approximately 7-8 months old and are kind, calm and loving. If you are interested in adopting these sweet babies, contact Melissa at Fur on Fir at 580-572-1800.
The Independent

Cantonese beef is the perfect midweek meal

This is Cantonese cooking perfection, from the rich aromatic umami sauce and the tender beef fillet, right through to the little bit of background heat from the ground black pepper. “A true Cantonese classic!” says Kwoklyn Wan, author of 10-Minute Chinese Takeaway.Beef and onion with mixed peppersServes: 2Ingredients:2 tbsp vegetable oil200g sliced onion200g sliced mixed peppers300g beef fillet, cut into very thin slices2 tsp garlic purée2 tsp ginger purée1 tsp ground black pepperFor the sauce:250ml chicken stock1 tbsp Chinese rice wine (Shaoxing wine)1 tbsp oyster sauce2 tsp cornflourMethod:1. Combine the sauce ingredients in a bowl, mix well and set to...
StyleCaster

HelloFresh Is Surprisingly Full of Insanely Delicious Veggie Meals—Here’s How to Order

I’ve been a vegetarian my entire life, so I understand the very real struggle that is finding and cooking delicious vegetarian recipes. And not just any old recipes, but ones that actually taste good and are also nutritious. Enter: HelloFresh, the meal kit delivery service you never knew you needed for delectable Veggie meals. Whether you’re a full-time vegetarian or simply want to have a nutritious start to the new year, HelloFresh has just what you need. I’m quite the HelloFresh veteran, since I’ve already ordered tons of boxes and tried a huge chunk of its Veggie recipes. These non-meat options...
Popculture

Burger King Introduces New Mouthwatering Burger to Its Menu

Burger King is known for its mouth-watering flame-broiled burgers like the Whopper, but for those not visiting a BK stateside, the beloved fast food chain has a host of other unique menu items. That is the case for Burger King Malaysia, where an all-new sandwich has just hit the menu – the new Japanese Curry Salmon sandwich.
ComicBook

McDonald's Is Bringing Back One of Its Best Desserts Ever

Just like how no comic book deaths are permanent, no good dessert is really gone forever from fast food. As some have started to notice at select McDonald's locations across the country, blueberry and creme pies have started to make a resurgence. The delectable treat last made an appearance in 2017, before quickly being ripped from the menus.
The Independent

Can you make a Chinese takeaway at home in 10 minutes? We put it to the test

It’s that time of year when New Year’s resolutions start slipping.Maybe you wanted to eat more healthily or do more home cooking – but as we race through the month of January, ordering takeaways might be looking increasingly enticing.That’s why Kwoklyn Wan’s latest cookbook, 10-Minute Chinese Takeaway, couldn’t have come at a better time. If you are tempted to order dinner via an app, whipping up one of these meals will only take 10 minutes, and it will most likely be healthier than ordering in.But do the recipes really only take 10 minutes to make? And can you pack in...
WRAL News

Boston Market: BOGO meal coupon valid on Jan. 12

Boston Market has a new coupon available for a free individual meal when you buy an individual meal and a drink on Jan. 12, 2022!. The coupon is valid at participating locations. One per person per visit. Not valid with any other offers. There is an additional charge for premium sides.
The Independent

From tacos to wings, learning to cook with plant-based meats

It's that time of year when many people resolve to eat less meat. The “whys” are varied: sustainability and worry for the planet, health considerations, ethical concerns over the treatment of animals.One increasingly popular option is “plant-based meat,” which can be found everywhere from grocery store meat sections to restaurants.These products aim to imitate meat in taste, texture, appearance and smell, and the likenesses are now pretty impressive. The ingredients usually include a plant-based protein, such as soy or pea, and sometimes other beans, wheat or potato. Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods are the two monster names in this arena,...
Mining Journal

Meals on Wheels staying busy

MARQUETTE — Community Action Alger-Marquette’s Meals on Wheels program has been operating for more than 50 years, delivering an average of 322 meals per day, five days a week, to residents in Marquette and Alger counties. For the program’s delivery drivers, it’s more than just dropping off meals....
