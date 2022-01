Did flying in formation cause the other pilots to rely too much on the lead pilot on that fateful day? [File Photo: Adobe Stock]. A group of Southern California pilots and friends would gather on Sunday mornings to fly in formation to nearby airports for breakfast. On a June morning in 2002, they met at Van Nuys Airport (KVNY) for a trip up the coast to a little seaside airport called Oceano (L52). Eight airplanes were in the group: two Bonanzas, three Comanches, a 210, a 310, and a Glasair. After the flight leader, 59, a 3,000-hour commercial and instrument pilot, conducted a formation safety and procedures briefing, they departed in two sections of three trailed by the remaining pair.

OCEANO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO