Who voices Hotel Transylvania: Transformania's Johnny the human?

By Yasmine Leung
thefocus.news
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHotel Transylvania: Transformania premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Friday (14 January 2022), so get to know the voice actors behind the loveable monster tribe and their human addition, Johnny Loughran. Hotel Transylvania is back with its fourth installment, titled Transformania. Dracula, Mavis and Johnny embark on their final...

flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022)

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, 2022. Directed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska. Featuring the voice talents of Brian Hull, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Asher Blinkoff, Brad Abrell, Fran Drescher, Jim Gaffigan, Molly Shannon, and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. SYNOPSIS:. When Van Helsing’s...
TheWrap

‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ Film Review: Fourth Entry Is Freaky and Familiar, but Doesn’t Scare the Laughs Away

“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” proves yet again the durability and well-crafted nature of Sony’s animated monster-adventure comedies. The company says that “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” will be the fourth and final movie in the kid-friendly fantasy series. It’s also the first “Hotel Transylvania” movie to not be directed by Genndy Tartakovsky (“Dexter’s Laboratory,” “Samurai Jack”) — Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska take the reins — though Tartakovsky has a story and a co-writer credit (along with Nunzio Randazzo and Amos Vernon).
bloody-disgusting.com

[Review] ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ Ends Franchise With Final Lighthearted Monster Adventure

The Hotel Transylvania franchise has thus far made a charming go of exploring the deep humanity and family bonds within the realm of monsters, so it makes sense that it’d make a firm Bigfoot-sized step into literal territory for its fourth and final outing. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania sees many of its human and monster characters walking a mile in the other’s shoes, delivering the expected lighthearted romp in the process.
enstarz.com

Selena Gomez Talks Growing Up and Friendship With Andy Samberg Before 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania' EXCLUSIVE

"It's been such a pleasure playing this character and also growing up." Selena Gomez, one of the stars of Only Murders in the Building, said to us in a press conference for the new film Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. It has been ten years since the first movie in the francise came out. A now 29 year-old, Gomez began voicing the iconic character Mavis, daughter of dracula, at the age of 19. While cartoons and vampires alike tend to remain ageless, Gomez acknowleged that she has really grown up through this process.
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
David Spade
Person
Andy Samberg
Person
Kevin James
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ on Amazon Prime, the Final Monster Mash in a Mediocre Animation Franchise

I’m thinking Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – exclusive to Amazon Prime – could’ve probably been called simply Hotel Transformania, but we wouldn’t want anyone to get the branding confused with, I dunno, Transformers? The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel? Hotel Rwanda? Anyway, it also should’ve been called TransFOURmania, since it’s the fourth movie in the moderately successful animated movie/video game/TV franchise, and reportedly the final film. Sight unseen, it’s already the least of the features, considering Adam Sandler was replaced by Brian Hull as the voice of Drac, and Genndy Tartakovsky, director of the first three, is out, getting only producer and writing credits here (and is hopefully off making a second season of Primal, or rebooting Dexter’s Laboratory). The movie kept getting bumped down the theatrical release schedule until Sony sold the movie to Amazon, prompting relief in parents who otherwise would’ve felt pressured to spend $83 on tickets and popcorn to take the fam to the cineplex to see a mediocre cartoon. Instead the movie can be half-watched in the background at home, which just might be the fate it deserves.
thefocus.news

Who is Crystal Mudry from Peacemaker? Meet Annie Sturphausen actor

HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” is the hit spinoff of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and fans want to know who plays the important role of Annie Sturphausen. So, let’s meet Crystal Mudry from the DC film. The first three episodes premiered on HBO Max on 13...
thefocus.news

Richard Burgi leaves Young and Restless a very wealthy man

Richard’s professional career began in the mid-1980s but now he has left his role as Ashland Locke in The Young And The Restless. Could this be Burgi retiring from acting altogether? If so, he could be walking away from his career a very wealthy man. Fans are now speculating...
Deadline

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’: Daniel Radcliffe To Portray Grammy Winner In Roku Biopic From Funny Or Die & Tango

Daniel Radcliffe (The Lost City, Harry Potter franchise) has been tapped to play musician “Weird Al” Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a Roku Original biopic from Funny or Die and Tango that will be available for streaming exclusively on The Roku Channel. Yankovic and Eric Appel penned the feature, with the latter Funny or Die alum set to direct, after helming a short film of the same name for the production company back in 2010. Production will kick off in Los Angeles early next month. Known for pastiching and parodying the works of his musical contemporaries, Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy...
Deadline

‘Cobra Kai,’ Riverdale, ‘This Is Us,’ & ‘Black-ish’ Among PaleyFest LA Lineup

PaleyFest LA has released the line-up for its 39th annual television festival, set at the Dolby Theater in April from the 2nd to the 10th. For the first time in 3 years, the celebration will take place in person. Attendees will be treated to conversations with the casts of This Is Us; Superman & Lois; Black-ish; Ghosts; The Neighborhood; Hacks; Cobra Kai; Riverdale; Better Call Saul; A Salute to the NCIS Universe celebrating NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i; and Emily in Paris. “We are thrilled to announce the full lineup for the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA, the can’t-miss spring festival...
TVLine

Moon Knight Trailer: Oscar Isaac Suits Up in New Marvel Series on Disney+

Good gods, y’all! During the NFL Super Wild Card game on Monday, Disney+ released the first official trailer for Moon Knight, giving us an extended look at Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, Marvel’s newest streaming savior. The latest addition to the MCU — which premieres Wednesday, March 30 — is described as a “complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.” In addition to Isaac, Moon Knight‘s six-episode first season also stars May Calamawy and Ethan Hawke. Of...
The Independent

Jim Carrey says he’s ‘60 and sexy’ in birthday video where he pretends to have no teeth

Jim Carrey has posted a video celebrating his 60th birthday in which he pretends to be an old, toothless man. On Monday (17 January), the Canadian-American actor shared the clip on Twitter. In the footage, the Dumb and Dumber star can be seen making slurring his words and making comical faces, licking his lips repeatedly as if he were a toothless old man. “I’m 60 and sexy!” Carrey says in the video. “And tonight I’m having creamed corn and strained peaches.”He captioned the post: “It’s ma birthday! Whoohoo! I’m old but I’m gold! I Love you all!!!”Fans of the...
The Independent

‘You can’t act!’ 26 co-stars who did not get along in real life

“Cruel!”, “Completely disgusting!”, “Candy ass!” – these are just some of the barbs that Hollywood stars have unleashed upon each other over the years. But which actors said them? And about whom?Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte might have been romantically entangled in I Love Trouble, but they also had a few tangles – and not the good kind – with each other off-set. And even though Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams went on to date in real life after The Notebook, it wasn’t exactly love at first sight for those two, either.A lot of this is ancient history. And the...
IndieWire

Andrew Garfield Admits He Lied to Co-Star Emma Stone About ‘Spider-Man’ Appearance

With “Spider-Man: No Way Home” continuing to delight audiences, former Peter Parker and fan favorite of the new movie, Andrew Garfield, is still admitting to the great lengths he went to in order to keep his participation a secret. Garfield has been candid about having to lie to people about whether he was going to appear in the new film or not, calling it “thrilling.” Now, we’re hearing that he event went so far as to lie to former directors and co-stars. While speaking on the Happy. Sad. Confused podcast Garfield discussed that he even lied to “Spider-Man” director Marc Webb...
BGR.com

This gritty new sci-fi movie is unexpectedly taking Netflix by storm

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, $179 Roomba, Fire Tablets, more Apocalyptic movies are having a bit of a moment on Netflix right now. One of the biggest Korean-language releases in recent memory on the streamer, for example, is The Silent Sea. It told the story of a special team sent to the moon to retrieve an important sample from a research facilty. Meanwhile, back home, Earth has undergone “desertification.” And in addition to The Silent Sea, there’s also Don’t Look Up — a polarizing climate change allegory from director Adam McKay. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence...
Deadline

Marc Forster To Direct Tom Hanks In ‘A Man Called Ove’ With SF Studios, Rita Wilson & Playtone Producing David Magee Script

EXCLUSIVE: Finding Neverland, World War Z and The Kite Runner director Marc Forster has been set to direct Oscar winner Tom Hanks in the anticipated U.S. adaptation of Swedish comedy hit A Man Called Ove, we can reveal. Two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns) is scripting the project and re-uniting with Forster after their collaboration on drama Finding Neverland, for which both were BAFTA nominated. Production is due to begin this year on the feature, which has been in the works for a few years and is based on the Swedish hit novel by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy about love and...
