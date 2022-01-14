ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Never Have I Ever: St. Cloud Edition [GALLERY]

By Dave Overlund
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's time for another edition of America's favorite game: Never Have I Ever! This time, it's exclusively a...

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

7 ‘Dirtiest’ Minnesota Town Names That’ll Make You Feel Awkward

Minnesota is notorious for having some hard-to-pronounce town names. Seriously, ask anyone who isn't from Minnesota to pronounce Edina, Ely, etc. and I bet they'll struggle. These names on their own aren't that bad...but, when you put them together on a list, you gotta wonder who thought these names were a good idea. Don't believe us? Check out this list of the dirtiest Minnesota town names.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Twin Cities News Anchor Hit Internet Gold with this Blooper

When you are in the business of broadcasting, this happens. It happens to everyone at one time or another. It really doesn't matter how long you've been in the business, there will be some embarrassing moment that happens. Some of them are worse than others, and some are more noticeable than others. And when you add the video and social media to the equation, it can be "internet gold". And unfortunately for the person that it happened to, it can live on indefinitely. But fortunately for other people, there is the laughter component, and sometimes we all need that. And, you need to be able to laugh at yourself as well.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Cloud, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Will Macy’s in St. Cloud & Mall of America Be Closing in 2022?

MACY'S CONTINUES TO CLOSE RETAIL LOCATIONS NATIONWIDE. Will our local Macy's store soon be closing its doors in St. Cloud?. Before all the Covid stuff became the norm, Macy's had made an announcement that they were planning on closing approximately 125 retail locations and cutting 2,000 corporate jobs as a part of their three-year plan to reposition their stores and use their many other channels of sales more effectively.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy