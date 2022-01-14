Well Montana, The People Have Spoken, Missoula Wins This Survey.

How lucky are we when it comes to the biggest show on cable television? Everybody is hooked on Yellowstone and being in Montana gives us a special connection that others don't get to experience. The ranch that serves as home base for the Duttons on the show is in Darby, close enough to visit or even plan a stay. Season four was filmed entirely in Montana with plenty of western Montana hopefuls like myself getting the call to serve as extras for a day. And it's been fun to keep an eye out for recognizable places like Ruby's Cafe and the Missoula County Courthouse. Here's a fun fact about how much Yellowstone paid to use the courthouse over the multiple days of filming.

MONTANA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO