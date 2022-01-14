ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Slash’s New Song ‘Call Off the Dogs’ From Upcoming LP

By Allison Rapp
 6 days ago
Slash has released another new song from his upcoming album 4. You can listen to "Call Off the Dogs" below. 4, which is slated for release on Feb. 11, serves as Slash's fourth album with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. According to the Guns N' Roses guitarist, the LP was recorded...

Related
American Songwriter

Slash and Myles Kennedy Release New Single, “Call Off The Dogs”

Superstar guitarist, Slash, along with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators have released their latest single, “Call Off The Dogs,” ahead of the band’s forthcoming LP. “This one was written pretty much on the fly, and in the spirit of the energy of the whole album 4,” Slash said in a statement. “You can’t overthink something like this song because it kills the spirit. When we got into pre-production, ‘Call Off The Dogs’ came together fairly quickly–just jam it and that’s basically it. And it was probably the last thing that we recorded in the studio.”
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Korn Release Melodic New Song ‘Forgotten’ From Their Upcoming Album

Korn just released the new song "Forgotten," the second single from Requiem, the California nu-metal mainstays' 14th studio album to be released on Feb. 4. A melodic tune with fuzzy guitar hooks that's true to the band's expressive aesthetic, "Forgotten" follows Requiem's first single, the equally catchy and heavy "Start the Healing." That song emerged in November when Korn announced the new album.
MUSIC
q106fm.com

Listen to new Cannons song, “Purple Sun”

Cannons have premiered a new song called “Purple Sun.”. The slinky track, which is available now to download and stream via digital outlets, follows the 2021 singles “Bad Dream” and “Ruthless.”. Cannons broke out last year with their hit “Fire for You,” which reached number one...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Listen to the new song by Moldy Roses!

Today we are excited to bring you the premiere of the new song by California pop-punks Moldy Roses! The song is called "Friends" and was produced, mixed, and engineered by Kyle McAulay of Spanish Love Songs and mastered by Nick Townsend. Speaking to Punknews vocalist and guitarist Quin Manchester said of the track,
FULLERTON, CA
q106fm.com

Listen to new Spoon song, “Wild”

Spoon has released a new song called “Wild,” which will appear on the band’s upcoming album, Lucifer of the Sofa. The track is described as a “full-on rock song just made for walking [with] conviction down highways real or imagined.” You can download “Wild” now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying Western-styled video streaming now on YouTube.
MUSIC
orcasound.com

Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators – Release New Song “Call Off The Dogs”; New Album Titled ‘4’ Out February 11, on Gibson Records

OUT FEBRUARY 11, 2022, ON GIBSON RECORDS (HERE) SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS have released new song “Call Off The Dogs,” from their upcoming album titled 4, which is due out February 11, 2022, on Gibson Records, in partnership with BMG. The new song follows the first single “The River Is Rising,” the fastest-rising radio debut of SLASH’s career cracking the Top 20 at Rock Radio at #13 this week and climbing. A decade and four albums into their career, the new album 4 marks the first new music from the group in four years. A vibrant rock album fueled by memorable guitar hooks and compelling melodies, big choruses, and even bigger riffs; 4 builds on the legacy of SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS’ prior work. 4 is SLASH’s fifth solo album, and fourth with SLASH and his bandmates MYLES KENNEDY (Vocals), BRENT FITZ (Drums), TODD KERNS (Bass & Vocals), and FRANK SIDORIS (Guitar & Vocals). Listen to the new songs “Call Off The Dogs” HERE, and “The River Is Rising” HERE, and pre-order the new album 4, HERE.
MUSIC
qrockonline.com

Listen to new Korn song, “Forgotten”

Korn has premiered a new song called “Forgotten.”. The track, which is available now for digital download, is the second cut to be released from Korn’s upcoming album Requiem, following lead single “Start the Healing.”. Requiem, Korn’s 14th studio album, will be released February 4. It’s the...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Darkside’s New Song “Ecdysis!”

After returning last year with their new album Spiral, Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington have shared a new song from Darkside. It’s a previously unreleased song culled from the album’s sessions. Listen to the six-and-a-half-minute single “Ecdysis!” below. Jaar and Harrington announced Spiral at the...
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Jack White Releases New Song, Video From Upcoming Album

Jack White has shared a new song from his upcoming album called “Love Is Selfish.” The project, called Entering Heaven Alive, is the second of two to be released this year. White also directed the video for “Love Is Selfish,” which was released on Friday (January 14th).
MUSIC
Revolver

Ghost Debut New Song "Call Me Little Sunshine," Announce Upcoming Album 'Impera'

Revolver has teamed with Ghost for an exclusive "red smoke" vinyl variant of their new album, Impera. Order yours now!. Ghost fans, rejoice! Papa Emeritus IV and the Nameless Ghouls have announced their new album, Impera, the long-awaited follow-up to 2018's Prequelle, for a March 11th release via Loma Vista. Even better, they've offered up a taste in the form of the devilishly catchy single "Call Me Little Sunshine" and its surreal, cinematic music video. Watch and listen above.
MUSIC
coast1045.com

Avril Lavigne drops new single ‘Love It When You Hate Me’ from upcoming LP ‘Love Sux’

Following the release last fall of her single “Bite Me,” Avril Lavigne has dropped “Love It When You Hate Me” featuring blackbear — the second single from her upcoming album Love Sux. Lavigne posted a video of her rocking out to her newest single on Twitter shortly following the drop. You can watch the official lyric video for “Love It When You Hate Me” – here.
CELEBRITIES
udiscovermusic.com

Listen To Nilüfer Yanya’s New Song, ‘Midnight Sun’

Nilüfer Yanya has shared a new song, “Midnight Sun,” the second single from her forthcoming album PAINLESS, which is due March 4 via ATO. “It’s a song about recognizing what it feels like to be pushed down but wanting to resist,” Yanya said of “Midnight Sun” in a statement. “I really like the imagery of ‘midnight sun’ as a lyric as it insinuates a light guiding you through darkness. The wings carry their own symbolism—freedom, lightness, flight, fantasy. If I could pick what people saw & heard it would be seeing the beauty of confrontation and the necessity of rebellion.”
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Voyager’s New Song “Dreamer” is Your Must-Listen of the Day

There may be a new single out today by a certain popular “spooky” band, but something else has got my attention first, and should have yours too: Australia synth/pop/prog/metal sensations Voyager, who just dropped a brand new song, “Dreamer,” their first since 2019’s genre-bending, mind-melting, singalong instant classic, Colours in the Sun. It’s dancey, it’s groovy, it’s catchy, and you’ll have it stuck in your head after just one listen, I gah-rawn-tee.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Key Glock Shares New Song From Young Dolph Tribute Album: Listen

Memphis rapper Key Glock has shared his track that will appear on the forthcoming compilation Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph. The new song, “Proud,” arrives with a music video that has footage of Young Dolph, the newly renamed Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton, Jr. Avenue, and Makeda’s Butter Cookies, where Dolph was fatally shot in November 2021. On the track, Key Glock raps about Dolph and his grief. Listen to the new song “Proud” below.
CELEBRITIES
Eagle 106.3

Listen to Alex Lifeson’s New Envy of None Song, ‘Liar’

Alex Lifeson's Envy of None project has released a new song from their upcoming self-titled debut album. You can listen to "Liar" below. "You let your darkness show / And now I know that everything you said was just a lie," singer Maiah Wynne sings over what the video's caption describes as "industrial beats, driving fuzz bass and atmospheric guitars ... thrilling in ways closer to the darker art rock of Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails and A Perfect Circle than anything these musicians have been known for prior."
MUSIC
Scorpions Share Title Track Off Upcoming Album ‘Rock Believer’

Scorpions have released the title track off their upcoming 19th album, Rock Believer, which comes out on Feb. 25. The anthemic, heartfelt single is full of dual guitar leads, stomping rhythms and an uplifting message to rock fans of all stripes, as singer Klaus Meine assures listeners, "No one can take your dreams away." He aligns himself with those listeners in the chorus: "Scream for me, screamer / I'm a rock believer like you, just like you." You can listen to "Rock Believer" below.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to five new Beach House songs from eighth album ‘Once Twice Melody’

Beach House have shared the third batch of songs from their upcoming new album ‘Once Twice Melody’ – listen below. The Baltimore duo – comprised of Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally – are releasing the follow-up to 2018’s ‘7’ in four separate instalments. They dropped the first four tracks last November, with part two arriving last month.
MUSIC
The FADER

Listen to Sevdaliza’s new song “High Alone”

Dutch-Iranian singer-songwriter Sevdaliza first came across our radar in 2017 in the lead-up to her debut album ISON. Since then she's shared the similarly-acclaimed projects The Calling and Shabrang co-produced with her longtime collaborator Mucky and released on her own label Twisted Elegance. Known for her gothic, trip-hop inspired textures and embrace of so-called "artificial" signal processing, Sevdaliza returns today with "High Above," her first new single of 2022.
MUSIC
