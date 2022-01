To celebrate the release of their new album, Elegy, which came out last Friday, January 14, Shadow of Intent have dropped a music video for the track “Of Fury.”. “We’d like to thank all of our loyal and dedicated fans, old and new, for sticking with us, and for giving us a chance. We’d also like to thank Christian Donaldson, Francesco Ferrini, Par Olofsson, for their help in bringing Elegy to life and giving it due justice. We hope you all enjoy the record. Time to get back to it.”

