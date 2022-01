Here are the top four stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Thanks to regular token burns, the initial SHIB circulating supply has been gradually decreasing. However, according to Twitter user @shibburn, the recently created Shiba Inu burn website shows that the supply is increasing again due to more coins flowing in. The reason behind this is that some users are withdrawing their SHIB from the staking program on the ShibaSwap platform, sending these coins back into circulation.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 6 HOURS AGO