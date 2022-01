Take a closer look at what’s happening in the world of crypto with U.Today’s top four news stories over the past day. According to Walter Bloomberg’s latest tweets, Great Britain is seeking to regulate cryptocurrency and the DeFi industry. British watchdogs are also suggesting the removal of references to blockchain from the definition of crypto assets. However, it is not yet clear what regulators meant by that since the two technologies are inseparable. The reason why the need for additional regulation appeared in the U.K. is an urge to protect customers using blockchain-related services from misleading advertising and address the lack of information.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO