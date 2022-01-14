Perplexed by marine engines? Read the RYA Diesel Engine handbook

Condition monitoring and fault diagnosis of diesel engines are of great significance for safety production and maintenance cost control. The digital twin method based on data-driven and physical model fusion has attracted more and more attention. However, the existing methods lack deeper integration and optimization facing complex physical systems. Most of the algorithms based on deep learning transform the data into the substitution of the physical model. The lack of interpretability of the deep learning diagnosis model limits its practical application. The attention mechanism is gradually developed to access interpretability. In this study, a digital twin auxiliary approach based on adaptive sparse attention network for diesel engine fault diagnosis is proposed with considering its signal characteristics of strong angle domain correlation and transient non-stationary, in which a new soft threshold filter is designed to draw more attention to multi decentralized local fault information dynamically in real time. Based on this attention mechanism, the distribution of fault information in the original signal can be better visualized to help explain the fault mechanism. The valve failure experiment on a diesel engine test rig is conducted, of which the results show that the proposed adaptive sparse attention mechanism model has better training efficiency and clearer interpretability on the premise of maintaining performance.

