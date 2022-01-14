Days & Libre Now Playing

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays – Clean Waves in this winter North Devon surf edit. Photo Music – ‘Pillow Tears’ by Cospe & ‘Drive...

www.carvemag.com

PCGamesN

PUBG is now free-to-play, but you can’t play it yet

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – wait, sorry, I mean PUBG: Battlegrounds – is now free-to-play. Just don’t expect to actually be able to, you know, play it yet. Servers are down for 38 hours of maintenance ahead of the official free launch on January 12, but you can go ahead and download the game ahead of the release.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

The Best Deckbuilding Games To Play Right Now

While not the first deckbuilding game by any means, Slay the Spire has been a huge contributor to the genre’s popularity in recent years. Slay the Spire features near-infinite replayability, which is nice, but the gameplay is stellar and sublime. As you lose dozens of hours to Spire crawling,...
VIDEO GAMES
carvemag.com

WSL Finals

The World Surf League (WSL) announced the location for the 2022 Rip Curl WSL Finals and released the updated 2022 Championship Tour (CT) schedule. As part of Rip Curl’s three-year partnership, the second edition of the one-day, winner-take-all showdown, the Rip Curl WSL Finals, will return to California State Parks, San Onofre State Beach, Lower Trestles. The 2022 Rip Curl WSL Finals waiting period will run from September 8 – 16, an ideal time of year for solid Southern Hemisphere swells to light up the cobblestone point of one of the most high-performance waves in the world.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
mspoweruser.com

PUBG: Battlegrounds is now free-to-play

After announcing the switch to free-to-play during last year’s The Game Awards, the time is upon us where PUBG: Battlegrounds has been made free, ish. Similarly to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’s transition to free-to-play a few years ago, free players in PUBG: Battlegrounds aren’t given access to everything, as they’re being excluded from ranked matchmaking, as well as custom matches, in order to prevent an unstoppable tide of cheaters infecting the game and people having too much fun.
VIDEO GAMES
#Libre#Uk#North Devon#Offshores Photo Music
screenanarchy.com

HOTEL POSEIDON Trailer and Clip, Now Playing on Arrow Video Player

David reluctantly pretends to be the manager of Hotel Poseidon, where fungus covers the walls and comments such as “faded glory” and “has seen better times” completely fall short to describe this establishment. He wanders the corridors of his personal Overlook Hotel like a zombie, being a passive spectator to what happens around him. Whether it’s clients without cash, his mother castrating him with her sharp tongue or the recently deceased aunt in the hallway whose pension kept the place going. David will gradually lose his balance and tumble into a waking nightmare, in which his hotel is transformed into an existential purgatory. With inner demons on the booze, lustful creatures tempting his lonely soul to sin and a big plunge into the proverbial metaphysical shithole, David can expect some strong comments on Trip Advisor.
MOVIES
carvemag.com

Summer Escapes

“Summer Escapes is a throwback to my great escape from the long summer flat in France. A recap of my best waves during my trip in Mexico and my mission for the swell of the year in Teahupo’o, Tahiti!” – Charly. Surfer @charlyquivront. Editing @julienturpaud. Filmers @moralesedwin...
SWIMMING & SURFING
hardcoredroid.com

Ragnarok: The Lost Memories Available Now on Google Play

The free-to-play card battling adventure RPG Ragnarok: The Lost Memories is out now. Developer Gravity Interactive released the follow-up to Ragnarok Online on January 12, and players can download it now from Google Play. While part of the long-running Ragnarok franchise, The Lost Memories features a combat system unlike its...
VIDEO GAMES
carvemag.com

Island Bliss

Words and photos Tomas Grootveld @iseastories unless otherwise stated. There are gems to be found for the ones willing to seek. We hear it ever so often, but do we still really find them? I come from a country where the coastline is straight and where winds are onshore for the most part of the year. The North Sea funnels down from the North-West bringing big waves and big winds in winter and small onshore waves in summer (at best). But we do indeed have some gems and they were not too hard for me to find after all.
LIFESTYLE
gamingideology.com

Monstrum Nox can now be played together on PCs

NIS America also surprises with a new patch Ys IX: Monster Nox, which, among other things, adds a local co-op mode to the Steam version. You can learn about all the other changes in the update inform here. Below you can see in a trailer how the interaction works in Balduq. This way you can not only fight together, but also explore together. This is especially useful because of the character-specific abilities.
RETAIL
purexbox.com

PUBG Is Now Free-To-Play On Xbox, With A Catch

PUBG Battlegrounds first landed on consoles in Xbox Game Preview, way back in 2017. It was a premium product, even in its preview state, but it's safe to say things have changed for the genre since. To keep up, PUBG is going free. As of today, with the game's 15.2...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

ECB warns no ‘silver bullet’ can fix red-ball cricket as 2022 fixtures released

England and Joe Root were warned there is “no silver bullet” to remedy the various complaints about first-class cricket that have arisen following a dismal Ashes campaign.An uncomfortable spotlight has shone on the LV= Insurance County Championship after a 4-0 thrashing Down Under with Test captain Root and England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison calling for a red-ball “reset”.There will be five rounds of Championship matches in June and July, as opposed to just three last year, as the competition returns to its regular two-division structure following a couple of revamped seasons caused by the pandemic.But the...
SPORTS
carvemag.com

Surf Park Sector Set to Boom

The Wave, has signed an exclusive partnership agreement with wave-making technology provider, Wavegarden, to deliver six or more developments across the UK and Ireland. The company, that opened its first surfing lake in Bristol in 2019, is already working on a second site in London which is hopefully opening in summer 2023 and is now exploring further development sites for inland surfing destinations powered by Wavegarden Cove technology including the Peak District, Ireland and two others in the south of England.
FOOD & DRINKS
golfmagic.com

Could there possibly be a name for this amazing trick shot?

Everyone loves an incredible trick shot. Social media is littered with talented golfers that turn their hand to the weird and wonderful as opposed to the golf course. Joshua Kelly, a popular trick shot specialist, is seen in the footage below and he had to use the best and wildest corner of his imagination to think of this shot.
GOLF
The Independent

England ‘a bit more calm’ now after ‘tricky’ start to Australia tour, Nat Sciver reveals

All-rounder Nat Sciver says England are feeling “a bit more calm” now after initial frustrations with the strict coronavirus protocols in place upon their arrival in Australia ahead of the Women’s Ashes.The squad were greeted with stringent conditions when they touched down in Canberra with players not allowed to meet in groups or go to restaurants, even outdoors.“It’s been a bit tricky in terms of Covid rules and things like that and just making them fit for our group and keeping our mental wellbeing at the forefront as well as cricket,” Sciver said.“But I think now, after the meetings...
WORLD
The Independent

Eoin Morgan believes Test cricket ‘has always been the priority’ in England

Eoin Morgan believes it is “laughable” that The Hundred is being blamed for England’s Ashes humiliation as he insisted Test cricket “has always been the priority”.A 4-0 defeat in Australia has prompted much soul-searching and England Test captain Joe Root reasoned that anyone coming into the set-up is doing so “in spite of county cricket, not because of county cricket”.First-class cricket in the country has been increasingly pushed out into the margins of the season in recent years while the inaugural edition of the England and Wales Cricket’s 100-ball event in 2021 was held in July and August.While Root has...
SPORTS
The Independent

Stuart Hooper to stay Bath rugby director when Johann Van Graan arrives as coach

Bath rugby director Stuart Hooper will continue in his role when Johann Van Graan becomes head coach next season, the club have confirmed.And current head coach Neal Hatley will be part of Van Graan’s team, working with the forwards alongside new defence specialist JP Ferreira and existing lineout coach Luke Charteris.Van Graan’s group is to be completed by an attack coach, although no appointment has yet been made.Bath have endured a miserable campaign, winning just one of their 12 Gallagher Premiership games and currently propping up the table by an 11-point margin.South African Van Graan’s appointment to the coaching helm...
RUGBY
The Independent

England captain Owen Farrell in race to prove fitness for Six Nations opener

Owen Farrell faces a race against time to prove his fitness for England’s opening Guinness Six Nations match against Scotland.Farrell had been expected to make his comeback after two months out with an ankle injury in Saracens’ Challenge Cup clash with London Irish on Sunday, but he only resumed team training this week.How do you rate this year's @EnglandRugby squad? 🌹#GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/sarffQcodm— Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) January 18, 2022The 30-year-old has been retained as England captain with head coach Eddie Jones hoping he will lead the team out at Murrayfield on February 5, but there is still the possibility that...
WORLD
The Independent

Jason Roy marks return to England action with rapid century in West Indies

Jason Roy marked his return to England duty with a scintillating 36-ball hundred to usher his side to a thumping win in their only warm-up before a five-match Twenty20 series against the West Indies In his first outing since recovering from the torn left calf that curtailed his T20 World Cup two months ago, the opener struck nine fours and 10 sixes against a Barbados Cricket Association President’s XI at the Kensington Oval.Roy dominated a 141-run opening stand alongside Tom Banton before he was out for 115 off 47 balls, an innings which formed the backbone of England’s 231 for...
SPORTS

