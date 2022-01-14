Friday: Multi-sport recruiting, Texas transfer targets, life with the portal
If you follow recruiting, you already know that...www.on3.com
If you follow recruiting, you already know that...www.on3.com
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0