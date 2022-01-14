ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Friday: Multi-sport recruiting, Texas transfer targets, life with the portal

By Bobby Burton about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you follow recruiting, you already know that...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud names top eight schools

Tyler (Texas) Legacy defensive lineman Jordan Renaud is down to eight schools, he announced Thursday on Instagram. Renaud is the No. 66 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 12 defensive lineman and the No. 11 prospect in Texas.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

LSU announces addition of former Group of 5 transfer

The LSU Tigers announced a big addition for the special teams unit on Thursday. Former East Carolina Pirate Slade Roy is headed to Baton Rouge as the Tigers’ newest long snapper. Roy appeared in 12 games as a true freshman for the Pirates in 2021. He has four years...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Oklahoma offers elite 2023 running back Justice Haynes

Oklahoma extended an offer Thursday to Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic four-star running back Justice Haynes. The On3 Consensus – a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies – has Haynes as the No. 44 overall player in the 2023 cycle. He is also the No. 3 running back in the class and No. 4 player from the state of Georgia.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Oklahoma State
On3.com

Oklahoma Sooners set to host strong group of DL visitors

The Sooners have been making headlines in the transfer portal and are still awaiting news on former USC quarterback Jaxon Dart. But this weekend is also big on the high school recruiting front for Oklahoma. The Sooners will host several top 2023 targets, including five-star DL David Hicks, who will...
NORMAN, OK
On3.com

Nebraska offers Lone Star State 4-star QB Jackson Arnold

Nebraska has extended an offer to Denton (Texas) Guyer four-star quarterback Jackson Arnold. Arnold is the No. 92 overall player and seventh-best quarterback in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He threw for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Weekend visit preview: Florida, UGA, Oklahoma ready to host key recruits

With only two weekends remaining before National Signing Day and the list of uncommitted recruits dwindling every day, official visits are more important than ever. That’s especially true at schools like Florida, LSU and Oklahoma where coaching changes forced the programs to shuffle recruiting priorities and scramble to complete classes. But there are other schools, like Georgia and Alabama, who are looking to add final pieces to an already special class.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Former Alabama lineman announces Pac-12 transfer destination

Former Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brown announced via social media on Thursday that he will transfer to Colorado. The former four-star recruit spent four seasons with the Crimson Tide and returns closer to the west coast where he grew up. The 6-foot-7, 320-pound California native played in 29 games for...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Transfer#Recruiting#American Football
On3.com

Texas A&M offer Dallas 4-star cornerback Jayvon Thomas

Texas A&M has extended an offer to Dallas South Oak Cliff four-star cornerback Jayvon Thomas. Thomas is the No. 119 overall prospect and No. 14 cornerback in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
DALLAS, TX
On3.com

Kentucky transfer target Mekhi Blackmon is headed to USC

Take another transfer target off the Kentucky recruiting board. On Wednesday, Colorado cornerback Mekhi Blackmon announced that he’ll be staying in the Pac-12 and playing his super senior season for Lincoln Riley at USC. That appears to be another missed target for the Wildcats in the transfer portal. Blackmon...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Oregon offers No. 1-rated 2023 safety Caleb Downs

The 2023 cycle’s No. 1 safety, Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek five-star safety Caleb Downs, picked up an offer Thursday from Oregon. Downs is the No. 9 player in the country, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Matt Reed, 2023 3-star post, talks visits and footwork

Class of 2023 Matt Reed’s recruitment is starting to pick up. The 6-foot-9 Lewisville (Tx.) iSchool post brings a lot of skill to the table. “I can shoot the ball,” Reed told On3 Sports. “I’m good with a lot of pump fakes and footwork to score on the block and I’m a good post defender. I hear a lot from Loyola-Chicago, Rice, Northern Iowa of the schools that have offered me. I just visited Loyola-Chicago.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Notre Dame safety officially enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The Notre Dame secondary is taking a hit. Safety KJ Wallace entered the transfer portal on Thursday, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. Wallace played in three games over his three years with the Fighting Irish. Wallace headed to South Bend as a four-star recruit from the Class of 2019...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Billy Napier talks relationship with Corey Raymond, impact of hire

One of the biggest wins of Billy Napier’s young tenure at Florida was the hire of former LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond. Raymond was the longest-tenured staff member in Baton Rouge and it was a statement hire for the former Louisiana skipper. Napier has had a high opinion...
NFL
On3.com

Florida State hosting 3-star EDGE Jack Pyburn on Friday

A third team has potentially entered the mix for Jacksonville The Bolles School three-star EDGE Jack Pyburn. Pyburn will be visiting Tallahassee, Fla., Friday to see Florida State, On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons has confirmed. The visit will come two days after he announced his recruitment was down to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
On3.com

Trojans swipe transfer running back from Pac-12 opponent

While the Trojans wait on quarterback Caleb Williams to make a decision, they’ve addressed another need via the transfer portal. Former Stanford running back Austin Jones announced his commitment to USC on Thursday. Jones was a bright spot for the Cardinal over the last two seasons. He posted 1,351...
NFL
On3.com

FIU hiring ACC assistant as defensive coordinator

The Florida International Panthers have a new defensive coordinator, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. North Carolina special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt is headed to Miami to join FIU. Dewitt has more than two decades of coaching under his belt. Dewitt joined Mack Brown’s staff in...
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
37K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy