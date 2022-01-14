Penn State Recruiting Mailbag: Will Tyrece Mills sign in February?

BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots fans surely wish it were still playoff season in New England. Unfortunately for them, it’s not. But it is mock draft season. For whatever that’s worth. While the mock drafts put out by experts and amateurs alike don’t often mean squat, they do provide a mental exercise of sorts to get everyone thinking about every team’s draft needs and possible moves. As such, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. released his first mock draft of 2022, and he’s got a big name going to the Patriots: Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams. Williams was a star for the Crimson Tide in 2021, his first...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO