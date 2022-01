The GBP EUR exchange rate started the new year on a high with a push above the 2021 peak. Sterling soared to 1.1950 as Boris Johnson backed off from further restrictions on the economy. The German unemployment situation was better-than-expected, but employers hinted that they may use the furlough scheme again. Europe’s largest economy joined the UK with weaker services PMI numbers, but Thursday was key with German inflation topping expectations with a 5.3% print on expectations of 5.1%.

