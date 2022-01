Codemasters and EA have dropped a new trailer for GRID Legends, introducing one of the upcoming racer’s cast in the form of driver Valentin Manzi. Manzi is the lead driver for the Voltz Racing team, one of several you’ll encounter during the game’s Driven to Glory story mode. Playing him is Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, and has been a great addition to the cast according to Codemasters’ John Merchant. “It was a pleasure to work with Ncuti. His portrayal of Valentin Manzi has taken our story mode, Driven to Glory, to another level, and we know his followers will enjoy racing alongside him.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 HOURS AGO