Marshall County, AL

Woman charged with murder in Marshall County

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
 6 days ago

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One woman was arrested following a shooting incident in Albertville overnight Thursday.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded along with the Douglas Police Department to a shots-fired call on Johnson Drive around midnight.

Authorities arrived on the scene and found Christopher Allen Wright outside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Kathy Lynn Wright, 53, of Albertville, was taken into custody and charged with murder. No bond has been set at this time.

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic science are assisting in the investigation. Authorities say there are no further details while the investigation is ongoing.

