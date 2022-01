The median age within Georgetown continues to climb as it has increased from 40.9 to 46.3, according to U.S. Census Bureau data from 2010-2019. Seniors are now 29.1% of Georgetown’s population, more than double that of other cities throughout Williamson County, according to 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data. The Austin-Round Rock metro had the fastest-growing population of adults 55-64 years old and is the second fastest-growing metro for seniors 65 and up, according to U.S. census data.

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO