Traffic. No one enjoys it. But I think that for the most part, Iowans know just how lucky we are to live where we do. Try navigating the roads in a huge city like Chicago or Atlanta. Where your morning commute is over an hour-long even if you live just a few miles away! Yes, we have it good, and a new study from WalletHub confirms that it doesn't get better than driving in Iowa.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO