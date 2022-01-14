ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danielle Brooks Weds Fiancé In A Gown Designed By A Black Woman: ‘It Was Very Important To Me To Find A Black Wedding Dress Designer’

By Sharde Gillam
wtlcfm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier today, the Orange Is The New Black actress took to Instagram to share the photos from her nuptials to fiancé Dennis Gelin, and the looks are everything! The couple chose Miami as the destination for their fairytale wedding and held the ceremony at the historic Alfred DuPont Building. The photos...

wtlcfm.com

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Siriano
Person
Danielle Brooks
HollywoodLife

Danielle Brooks Is Married: ‘OITNB’ Star Weds Dennis Gelin In 2 Wedding Gowns

Taystee is married! ‘Orange Is The New Black’ actress Danielle Brooks tied the knot in a destination wedding in Miami with not one but two dresses. Danielle Brooks not only wowed fans with her performance in Orange Is The New Black but with her recent wedding gowns— yes, plural. The actress announced that she married Dennis Gelin on Thursday, Jan. 13 and blessed her fans with a fabulous photoshoot where she showed off both of her dresses. The first gown was designed by Oluwagbemisola Okunlola and had a sheer lace bodice and sleeves with a beautiful vine-like design that danced around her top half and glided down her arms. The gown’s full skirt flared out and had a matching vine pattern.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Danielle Brooks Stepped Into Marriage In Style – Here’s The Black Bridal Designer Behind Her Wedding Gown

The wedding bells have rung for Danielle Brooks, the actress known for her role in Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black and for her Tony Award nomination for her role in the 2015 Broadway production of The Color Purple. Brooks debuted her wedding photos exclusively on Vogue, and we can’t get our minds off her gorgeous wedding gowns, so it was a must that we look into the designers on the tags of both dresses.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

Danielle Brooks Radiates Joy in Wedding Announcement

Cheers are in order for Danielle Brooks and Dennis Gelin! On Jan. 13, Danielle announced they were married by sharing photos from their gorgeous wedding and her three custom wedding dresses. "I'z married now! 💍," Danielle captioned a post thanking the designers, stylists, and planners involved in making her dream wedding a reality. "GORGEOUS GIRL ❤️❤️❤️," fellow Orange Is the New Black star Kimiko Glenn commented on the post.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Dress#Wedding Party#The Dress#Vogue Of The First
Vogue Magazine

Danielle Brooks Wore Christian Siriano and Alonuko for Her Glamorous Winter Wedding

“What was supposed to be just another game night turned into night I will remember forever,” Danielle Brooks remembers. The actor, who is known for her role in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black and received a Tony nomination for her portrayal of Sofia in The Color Purple on Broadway, had decided to throw a party with a friend who worked at a gym at the time. “It felt like a good idea for us two single ladies to invite over some good-looking prospects she had met while working there to play some Mafia and Taboo,” she remembers. Dennis Gelin was invited by a friend of a friend who also worked at the gym. “He rolled in mad late, like two to three hours late,” Danielle says. “When all of us heard the door ring, the group decided to play a trick and grill the next person who walked in the door. I opened the door and everyone gave him the death stare. As the host, it felt a bit harsh for someone I didn’t know to get playfully grilled, so I decided to quickly greet him with a smile and asked to take his coat. He smiled back.”
CELEBRITIES
Extra

Danielle Brooks Dishes on Her COVID-Safe Wedding

‘Extra’ caught up with Danielle Brooks, who is “on top of the world” after her wedding! Along with opening up about her wedding, Danielle also dished on her role in ‘Peacemaker,’ as well as what it was like to work with John Cena and Viola Davis. ‘Peacemaker’ streams on HBO Max.
CELEBRITIES
