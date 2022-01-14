Danielle Brooks Weds Fiancé In A Gown Designed By A Black Woman: ‘It Was Very Important To Me To Find A Black Wedding Dress Designer’

“What was supposed to be just another game night turned into night I will remember forever,” Danielle Brooks remembers. The actor, who is known for her role in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black and received a Tony nomination for her portrayal of Sofia in The Color Purple on Broadway, had decided to throw a party with a friend who worked at a gym at the time. “It felt like a good idea for us two single ladies to invite over some good-looking prospects she had met while working there to play some Mafia and Taboo,” she remembers. Dennis Gelin was invited by a friend of a friend who also worked at the gym. “He rolled in mad late, like two to three hours late,” Danielle says. “When all of us heard the door ring, the group decided to play a trick and grill the next person who walked in the door. I opened the door and everyone gave him the death stare. As the host, it felt a bit harsh for someone I didn’t know to get playfully grilled, so I decided to quickly greet him with a smile and asked to take his coat. He smiled back.”

