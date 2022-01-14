ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Skywatch: Seek out the 'dragon' this week

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio — We’ll start the week off with a bright moon. The full moon officially arrives at 6:48 p.m. Monday evening. This month’s full moon is called the Full Wolf Moon because this was traditionally the time of year hungry wolves could be heard howling outside...

