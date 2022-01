We might have noticed that there was something universally, perversely relatable about the Weeknd’s music when songs from his 2015 album appeared on the 50 Shades of Grey and were nominated for a Kids’ Choice Award. To think that Abel Tesfaye—who rose to fame somewhat anonymously with sweaty mixtures about Alizé for breakfast and pills that burned his brain—would one day go on to play the Super Bowl would have felt bizarre to even his fans. But after a long album rollout for 2020’s After Hours wherein the singer had his face made up with bruises, blood, and bandages, there he was on the most-watched telecast of 2021—92 million people tuning in—looking like a quarter-billion bucks. A decade after his initial rise to fame, he had ascended to true Starboy status, glistening in a red sequin suit, performing hit after hit from his catalog, pop’s antihero taking his rightful place on the throne.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO