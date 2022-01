Although recency bias would force you to believe that the bucket hat has only been around dating back to the early 2010s, the left end of its timeline extends much further. Upon their conception, these now-trendy pieces of headwear were once exclusively made from wool and kept unwashed. Initially only worn by fishermen and farmers for the sake of keeping a dry head, the bucket hat is now consistently donned by rappers, athletes, and, to be honest, just about everyone else. That’s why we’ve taken the time to round up the best bucket hats that you can buy.

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO