Scorpions release ‘Rock Believer’

By Buddy Iahn
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClassic band shares the title track for their new album. Scorpions have shared the title track to their latest album, Rock Believer, which is due February 25th. “Over the years, we’ve heard people say lots of times that rock is dead. But there are still millions of rock believers out there...

themusicuniverse.com

themusicuniverse.com

Bastille releases new single, announces 2022 tour dates

Bastille has dropped their latest single “Shut Off The Lights” from their fourth studio album Give Me The Future out February 4th. To celebrate the upcoming album, the group announces their 2022 US tour dates as part of their upcoming Give Me The Future Tour. The US leg...
MUSIC
Slash Ft Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators release ‘Call Off The Dogs’

Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have released new song “Call Off The Dogs,” from their upcoming album titled 4, which is due out February 11th on Gibson Records, in partnership with BMG. The new song follows the first single “The River Is Rising,” the fastest-rising radio debut of Slash’s career cracking the Top 20 at rock radio at No. 13 this week and climbing. A decade and four albums into their career, the new album marks the first new music from the group in four years. A vibrant rock album fueled by memorable guitar hooks and compelling melodies, big choruses, and even bigger riffs; 4 builds on the legacy of Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators’ prior work. 4 is Slash’s fifth solo album, and fourth with Slash and his bandmates Myles Kennedy on vocals, Brent Fitz on drums, Todd Kerns on bass and vocals, and Franks Sidoris on guitar and vocals.
MUSIC
Silk Sonic announces Dolby Live Vegas residency

Multi-GRAMMY Award-nominated duo Silk Sonic has announced that it will debut an extended engagement at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas beginning in late February. The first set of dates include February 25 and 26; March 2, 4, 5, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26 and 31; and April 2.
MUSIC
Listen Campaign releases historic music performance NFTs

Legendary performances by Diana Ross, BB King, Seal, Shaggy and others are featured. The Listen Campaign has announced that it is auctioning NFTs of historic :30 second music performances by icons, including Diana Ross, BB King, Jackson Browne, Seal, Shaggy, and others, in the first drop of a weekly series. Available at The Listen Collectibles Auction and Shop, the first seven NFTs drop on January 19th at nft.listencampaign.com.
MUSIC
Joe Satriani announces ‘The Elephants of Mars’

Joe Satriani is kicking off the new year with a new album called The Elephants of Mars, set for release on April 8th via a new partnership with earMUSIC. The guitarist’s 19th studio album will be available on limited CD featuring seven double sided cards of original artwork by Satriani representing each song from the album. In addition, several colored vinyl options will be available, including orange, pink and a special purple version sold through Guitar Center only. The album’s first single, “Sahara,” is available now with a performance video directed by ZZ Satriani.
MUSIC
Ghost announces ‘Impera’

Ghost will release its new album, Impera, on March 11th via Loma Vista Recordings. It will be the GRAMMY-winning Swedish theatrical rockers fifth album and is supported by the new single, “Call Me Little Sunshine,” available now across digital platforms. The phantasmagoric visual interpretation lensed by iconic director...
MUSIC
Mobile Fidelity announces six Van Halen SACD, vinyl reissues

Mobile Fidelity has teamed with Rhino Records to release the first six Van Halen albums on SACD and 180-gram 45rpm vinyl. Van Halen, Van Halen II, Women and Children First, Fair Warning, Diver Down and 1984 are all getting the hybrid SACD and Limited Edition UltraDisc One-Step 45rpm Vinyl 2 LP box set treatment.
MUSIC
Jack White shares ‘Love is Selfish’

Jack White has shared “Love Is Selfish,” the latest track from his upcoming new album Entering Heaven Alive, the second of two to be released this year. The official music video – directed by White – is available as well. “Love Is Selfish” precedes the release...
MUSIC
Jason Aldean releases ‘Trouble with a Heartbreak’

New track is found on second portion of double album. Jason Aldean starts off the new year with the announcement of his next single “Trouble With A Heartbreak,” available alongside its haunting music video now. The reminiscent track is featured on the second installment of his tenth studio album Macon, Georgia, available April 22nd via Macon Music/Broken Bow Records.
MACON, GA
Travis Tritt releases acoustic version of ‘Set in Stone’

Acoustic versions of his latest album available digitally. Travis Tritt has released an official acoustic version of his latest album, Set in Stone. The digital album was previously released as a bonus disc on a Walmart exclusive edition of Set in Stone, released last summer. The set is in celebration...
MUSIC
My Chemical Romance, Paramore headlining 2022 When We Were Young Fest

Live Nation has announced that the When We Were Young Festival will return to Las Vegas this October. The single day emo punk event features My Chemical Romance and Paramore headlining with performances by AFI, The Used, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, Alkaline Trio, I Prevail, Avril Lavigne, Jimmy Eat World and dozens of others performing on Saturday, October 22nd from 11 am until 11 pm at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Priscilla Block announces debut album

Mercury Nashville recording artist Priscilla Block has announced the release of her debut album, Welcome To The Block Party, available everywhere on February 11th. The 2021 CMT Next Women of Country inductee is undoubtedly the breakout female country star of the past year and is poised to become one of Nashville’s acclaimed truth-tellers with a voice for her generation.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

