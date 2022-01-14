ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: LSU Football Loses Fifth Receiver to NCAA Transfer Portal

By Glen West
 6 days ago

A fifth receiver from the 2021 LSU roster has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Friday, junior Devonta Lee became the latest LSU pass catcher to reportedly open his options back up and enter the portal, according to On3 Matt Zenitz.

Lee joins former receivers Koy Moore, Deion Smith, Alex Adams and Trey Palmer to enter the transfer portal as LSU transitions to life under Brian Kelly. Palmer and Adams have since moved on to Nebraska and Akron college to continue their playing careers.

Over his time in Baton Rouge, Lee was involved in a number of roles with the program. Initially recruited as a receiver, he also spent time at linebacker and tight end for the purple and gold throughout his three seasons in Baton Rouge. He appeared in 34 games for the Tigers, catching 11 passes for 112 yards and one touchdown.

Lee's lone touchdown came in a blowout win over Central Michigan during the 2021 season, where he hauled in five receptions for 47 yards. It was hard for him to carve out consistent playing time in 2021 behind the likes of Kayshon Boutte, Jaray Jenkins and a number of freshmen receivers including Brian Thomas, Malik Nabers and Smith.

His decision to enter the portal isn't much of a surprising one but it does further cut into what's been the deepest position group on the roster that Kelly must address. Boutte, Thomas, Nabers, Chris Hilton and Jack Bech all figure to carry significant roles in pass catching duties in 2022.

But there also needs to be some quality depth at receiver, which is why the Tigers are also pursuing ULL transfer Kyren Lacy in the portal as well.

Kelly has also yet to officially hire a receivers coach, though all reports and indications have zoned in on one particular SEC candidate that just won a national championship in Georgia's Cortez Hankton. Nothing has been announced at this time but LSU needs to start building back up this receiver room with 13 more scholarship spots available.

Related
LSUCountry

How LSU Receivers Coach Cortez Hankton Could Make Early Impact on Roster

LSU is in the process of stabilizing a number of key position groups during the 2022 recruiting cycle and one of them is receiver. The purple and gold have watched as five of its receivers have entered the transfer portal at some point during or after the 2021 season. Yet there's extremely gifted talent within the roster that still exists and receivers coach Cortez Hankton is already getting to work.
LSUCountry

What Returning LSU Veterans Means for Defense in 2022

LSU has received good news by the droves this week with three key veteran pieces announcing their returns to the program. As the Tigers and Brian Kelly were bracing for a near complete reconstruction on the defensive side of the ball, the return of defensive end Ali Gaye, linebacker Micah Baskerville and safety Jay Ward is significant for a multitude of reasons.
NFL
LSUCountry

LSU Adds Defensive Lineman Mekhi Wingo to 2022 Roster Through Portal

LSU made another splash in the transfer portal this week by securing a commitment from Missouri defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo. It also likely helped LSU's chances that Wingo played for current Tigers cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples in high school at De Smet. Wingo recently took a visit to Baton Rouge, posting this to social media hinting the trip went well.
LSUCountry

Joe Burrow Setting New Standard for NFL Career, Bengals Franchise

If you caught Joe Burrow's press conference after the Cincinnati Bengals first playoff win in 31 years, it likely wasn't surprising with how he reacted to such a monumental moment for the franchise. Burrow expects to be here, in these playoff moments and wants people who follow his career and...
NFL
LSUCountry

LSU Linebacker Micah Baskerville Returning for One More Season in Baton Rouge

LSU learned a little bit more about the future of its linebacker room on Tuesday as senior Micah Baskerville officially announced he'd be returning to the program in 2022. Baskerville was one of the most improved and impressive defensive players during the 2021 season as a full time starter. In 12 appearances for the Tigers, Baskerville recorded a career high 83 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, three sacks, four passes defended and an interception.
LSUCountry

LSU Receiver Jaray Jenkins Returning for Final Season With Tigers

LSU picked up some significant news on Monday evening as receiver Jaray Jenkins announced he's returning for his senior season. Jenkins has been one of the consistent offensive weapons for the Tigers the last two seasons and brings back a veteran voice to this group that's lost many weapons in the last few weeks. As a junior in 2021, Jenkins caught 34 passes for 502 yards and six touchdowns, improving dramatically on his 397-yard, two touchdown sophomore campaign.
LSUCountry

LSU Baseball Ranked No. 8 in D1 Baseball Top-25 Preseason Rankings

It's officially just one month out from Baseball at the Box and first-year head coach Jay Johnson and LSU came in at No. 8 on D1 Baseball's top-25 preseason rankings. The Tigers were joined by a number of SEC programs in the top 25 including Arkansas (No. 2), Vanderbilt (No. 3), Mississippi State (No. 4), Ole Miss (No. 5), Florida (No. 9), Georgia (No. 16) and Tennessee (No. 19).
LSUCountry

Brian Kelly Surrounding Himself With Louisiana Talent Already Benefitting LSU

When you take a step back and look at what Brian Kelly is doing, it's painting a very clear picture of how he's adapting to Louisiana. One of the questions many had was how Kelly would be able to fit the culture in south Louisiana and could he surround himself with the right people to keep LSU the top dog in Louisiana recruiting. Looking at some of the coaches and players Kelly has brought in during his first six weeks in charge of the program, it's easy to see how much he values Louisiana talent.
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

