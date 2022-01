Binoculars and rangefinders are invaluable to bowhunters, and there are a number of new top-notch options available this year. Expanding their footprint into the rangefinding binocular arena, Bushnell launches the new Fusion X going into 2022. Roughly half the price of many in this space, the new Fusion X has a 1-mile range capability that also incorporates their all-new ACTIVSYNCTM display system that is designed to smoothly morph from black to red readouts automatically based on the changing lighting conditions while also offering their quality High-Definition Optical System you have come to expect from Bushnell in a 10x42 package. Other notable features include near/far ranging modes so users can focus on a target while ignoring objects in the foreground and background, as well as must-have bow and rifle ballistics modes to ensure the precise distance, regardless of the angle. $699.99 | www.bushnell.com.

