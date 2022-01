SALEM, Ind. – Officials of Champion Racing Association Powered by JEGS and PFC Brakes have announced that PFC Brakes will continue as a marketing partner with CRA this year. PFC Brakes will continue as the official brake system of the ARCA/CRA Super Series Powered by JEGS and the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Presented by Chevrolet Performance. PFC Brakes will also continue as the official brake pad of the ARCA/CRA Super Series, JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour, Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman, and the Van Hoy Oil CRA Street Stocks.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO