ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Kondratiuk hangs on to win European figure skating title

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Mark Kondratiuk survived some shaky landings to win the men's gold medal as his...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Frankfort Times

U.S. leads in 2 events at Four Continents figure skating

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The United States took the lead in the pairs and ice dance on the first day of the Four Continents figure skating championships on Thursday, and Japan's Mai Mihara led the women's event. U.S. skaters Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov placed first in the pairs...
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

US ice dancers continuing legacy heading to Beijing Games

U.S. figure skaters who win national championships get their names inscribed on a plaque and trophy. It's something they relish. It's also something special to peruse the names already there — particularly for ice dancers.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figure Skating#Free Skate#Estonia#Ap#Russians
Frankfort Times

In private halfpipe, Aussie boarder schemes for Beijing gold

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — On a private halfpipe in Switzerland, Scotty James schemed for the future. The location became his own secret lab, t he Australian snowboarder joked, where he was free to experiment with new tricks and combinations, and keep everything under the radar.
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

African Cup: Defending champ Algeria out, Comoros advances

DOUALA, Cameroon (AP) — Defending champion Algeria was dumped out of the African Cup of Nations in the group stage on Thursday with a 3-1 loss to an Ivory Coast team that was rampant at times and announced itself as a contender for the title in Cameroon. Ivory Coast's...
SOCCER
Frankfort Times

Komarov, Filppula, Vatanen named to Finland's Olympic team

HELSINKI (AP) — Former NHL players Leo Komarov, Sami Vatanen, Valtteri Filppula, Markus Granlund and Mikko Lehtonen were among those named Thursday to Finland’s men’s hockey roster for the Beijing Olympics. Komarov is the most recent to play in the NHL, dressing for one game for the...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
Frankfort Times

Australian Open Lookahead: Osaka, Barty in action on night 5

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY. Friday night under lights will feature two big third-round matches in the women’s draw, with defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka facing Amanda Anisimova on Margaret Court Arena and top-ranked Ash Barty on Rod Laver Arena against Camila Giorgi. The winners of those matches will meet in a fourth-round contest that could have the feel of a final. Osaka feels right at home at Melbourne Park, where she’s won two of her four major titles and 18 of her last 19 matches. Wimbledon champion Barty is aiming to be the first Australian woman to win the championship here since 1978. The 20-year-old, No. 60-ranked Anisimova is looking forward to the challenge: “I’m also a pretty aggressive player, so I just want to see how our games will match up. She’s a former No. 1, obviously Grand Slam champion, so, I mean, it will be exciting.” On the men’s side, Rafael Nadal will continue his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title with a third-round match against No. 28 Karen Khachanov and Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini takes on No. 31 Carlos Alcaraz.
TENNIS
Frankfort Times

Beijing Olympics will showcase hockey's next generation

The disappointment of the NHL not participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics quickly turned to excitement for a handful of U.S. players at the world junior championship. Matty Beniers, Jake Sanderson and Brock Faber were together in Red Deer, Alberta, when USA Hockey’s John Vanbiesbrouck asked them to go to Beijing.
HOCKEY
Frankfort Times

Gaby Lopez opens new LPGA season with 67 for 1-shot lead

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gaby Lopez of Mexico began a new year and her seventh LPGA Tour season with a simple, and potentially prophetic, Instagram post: “Surprise me, 2022,” she wrote. Lopez jumped out to the lead Thursday in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, piecing...
GOLF
Frankfort Times

Oliva Pinto, Nieves share lead at Latin America Amateur

LA ROMANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Segundo Oliva Pinto of Argentina played bogey-free Thursday for a 6-under 66 and shared the lead with Roberto Nieves of Puerto Rico in the Latin America Amateur Championship. Oliva Pinto, one of several Arkansas Razorbacks in the tournament, is coming off a runner-up...
GOLF
Frankfort Times

Hazard's extra-time goal puts 10-man Madrid in Copa quarters

MADRID (AP) — Eden Hazard scored late in extra time to help 10-man Real Madrid rally to a 2-1 win over Elche in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday. Elche took the lead moments after Madrid defender Marcelo was sent off late in the first half of extra time, but Isco Alarcón and Hazard scored in the second half to send Madrid into the quarterfinals.
SOCCER
Frankfort Times

Roma recovers to beat 2nd-division Lecce 3-1 in Italian Cup

ROME (AP) — Roma recovered from an early deficit to beat second-division Lecce 3-1 on Thursday and reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals. José Mourinho’s side will face his former team Inter Milan — which he led to the treble of Serie A, the Italian Cup and the Champions League in 2010.
UEFA
Frankfort Times

Terrific attack has Strasbourg in rare air in French league

As Paris Saint-Germain waits for the trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé to reach its full potential, another combination is taking the spotlight in the French league. Ludovic Ajorque, Habib Diallo and Kevin Gameiro aren't global names but together with midfielder Adrien Thomasson — whose clinical efficiency...
SOCCER
Frankfort Times

Jota leads Liverpool past Arsenal into League Cup final

LONDON (AP) — Diogo Jota stepped up in Mohamed Salah's absence with two goals on Thursday to lead Liverpool to a 2-0 victory at Arsenal and into a League Cup final against Chelsea. While Liverpool coped with Salah's continued stay at the African Cup of Nations with Egypt, the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Frankfort Times

Ralph Lauren unveils Team USA's opening Olympic uniforms

NEW YORK (AP) — Team USA's opening ceremony uniforms for the Beijing Olympics include some sneaky new warming technology, along with a handy front pouch and a cinch waist on anoraks in navy and white. The jackets unveiled Thursday by official outfitter Ralph Lauren include a smart, honeycomb-like fabric...
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Valeri leaves Timbers for Lanus in Argentina's top division

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri is heading home to Argentina. The Timbers on Thursday announced an agreement with Lanus for the transfer of the 35-year-old former league MVP. Lanus plays in Argentina's top division.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy