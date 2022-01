About three years after buying a big condominium building on the Near North Side and then converting it into apartments, a New York investor wants to cash out. ESG Kullen has hired Kiser Group, a Chicago brokerage, to sell the Oliver on LaSalle, a vintage 250-unit building at 1140 N. LaSalle Drive swept up in the condo deconversion trend that began several years ago. Kiser Director Andy Friedman expects the property to attract bids in the $50 million range.

