Man killed in crash, John Young Parkway shut down in both directions for hours Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A 24-year-old man, of Altamonte Springs, was killed Friday morning in a crash that blocked off John Young Parkway in both directions the majority of the morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At around 2:45 a.m. the man was driving a Honda Civic north on John Young near Forest City Road and left the roadway for an unknown reason, said the FHP’s Lt. Kim Montes. The vehicle drove into a grass median and struck a sign, Montes said. The Civic continued through the median and struck a support structure for a railroad signal. Then the Civic overturned onto its side.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Montes said.

The crash shut down John Young in both directions while authorities investigated and worked to clear the scene until about 7:45 a.m., according to the FHP.

