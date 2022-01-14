ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Man killed in crash, John Young Parkway shut down in both directions for hours

By Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05qkDg_0dlrcka000
Man killed in crash, John Young Parkway shut down in both directions for hours Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A 24-year-old man, of Altamonte Springs, was killed Friday morning in a crash that blocked off John Young Parkway in both directions the majority of the morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At around 2:45 a.m. the man was driving a Honda Civic north on John Young near Forest City Road and left the roadway for an unknown reason, said the FHP’s Lt. Kim Montes. The vehicle drove into a grass median and struck a sign, Montes said. The Civic continued through the median and struck a support structure for a railroad signal. Then the Civic overturned onto its side.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Montes said.

The crash shut down John Young in both directions while authorities investigated and worked to clear the scene until about 7:45 a.m., according to the FHP.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Voting rights and Senate wrongs

It’s a tough time to be Chuck Schumer . Faced with the pressing need to deliver on President Biden ’s 2020 campaign pledge to protect voting rights after a brutal vote Wednesday evening that saw Democrats’ best hope for reform fail, the Senate majority leader is practically out of options.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ rock superstar, dies at 74

NEW YORK (AP) — Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died. He was 74.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Accidents
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Altamonte Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Altamonte Springs, FL
CBS News

January 6 panel seeks Ivanka Trump's cooperation

A congressional panel investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has asked Ivanka Trump to testify about her conversations with then-President Trump that day. Meanwhile, a Georgia prosecutor investigating potential 2020 election interference by the former president has requested a grand jury. Scott MacFarlane has the latest.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

FBI activity at Rep. Cuellar's home part of Azerbaijan probe: reports

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) activity at the home of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) on Wednesday was related to a federal probe involving several U.S. businessmen and Azerbaijan, ABC News and CBS News reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. ABC News additionally reported that Cuellar’s campaign office was also...
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Fhp#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy