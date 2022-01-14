ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Progressive inks esports naming rights deal in latest sign of category's maturation

By Peter Adams
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProgressive Insurance signed a multiyear, exclusive naming rights deal with esports organization Immortals, which is known for its League of Legends play, according to a news release. It is Immortals' first sponsorship agreement of this kind. Immortals' League of Legends teams will now compete under the name "Immortals Progressive,"...

