ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

1/14/22 Entertainment News

By Lisa Kaye
krrw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Kim Kardashian and Team USA are once again teaming up. Athletes at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will wear outfits made by Kardashian company SKIMS. This comes after athletes at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo were fitted with SKIMS and undergarments. This time around, the collection will...

krrw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, And Mary J. Blige Star In Trailer For Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show

The anticipated joint performance from Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige at the upcoming Super Bowl has an official trailer. Titled The Call, the creative preview was created in partnership with filmmaker F. Gary Gray. It’s scored by Emmy Award-nominated music director and Grammy Award-winning songwriter Adam Blackstone.  In the trailer, each artist is featured in their element, getting instructions from one another to meet up at the SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California, the destination for Super Bowl LVI. “Each time I collaborate with Dre, it seems to mark an important moment in entertainment history, from projects...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Skims
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Zendaya
Person
Ronnie Spector
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment News#Summer Olympic Games#Team Usa#People Magazine#Ronettes#Cnn
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

NAACP Image Awards Nominations: Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, H.E.R., ‘The Harder They Fall,’ ‘Insecure’ Lead

“The Harder They Fall,” “Insecure” and H.E.R. lead the pack of film, TV and music nominees for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, while Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King and Tiffany Haddish will face off for the 2022 Entertainer of the Year prize. Nominees for the annual award show were announced during a special virtual event hosted by actor and musician Kyla Pratt, “Black-ish” actor Marcus Scribner and singer-songwriter Tinashe on the NAACP’s Instagram account. “We are thrilled to recognize this year’s nominees, who have all brought dynamic, entertaining, and thought provoking content to our attention through their...
MOVIES
People

Rachel Lindsay on Getting Death Threats Following Interview with Former Bachelor Host Chris Harrison

Rachel Lindsay has had to endure a lot following her headline-making Extra interview with former Bachelor host Chris Harrison. As part of her duties as an Extra correspondent, Lindsay — who starred on The Bachelorette in 2017 — interviewed Harrison, 50, last February about Matt James' Bachelor season. Harrison sparked backlash for making controversial comments in defense of then-contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's past racist actions before she was on the show. (Harrison apologized soon after.)
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Life and Style Weekly

Kris Jenner Seemingly Shared Unedited Photo of Kim Kardashian: ‘They Still Look Great Though’

Typical mom move. Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Kris Jenner is facing some heat after she seemingly shared, then deleted, an unedited photo of Kim Kardashian. “Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!! You have the sweetest spirit and always have the cutest little smile on your face with the softest little voice and your precious laughter lights up wherever you are!” the momager, 66, shared on Instagram on January 15, alongside photos of her and her granddaughter, as well as a photo fans think was posted by accident — an unedited snap of Kim, 41.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

H.E.R. Tops 2022 NAACP Image Awards Nominations In Music

On Tuesday (Jan. 18), the nominees for the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards were announced in a virtual event hosted by Kyla Pratt, Marcus Scribner, and Tinashe. Nominations across 83 categories including 29 for TV and streaming, 15 for recordings, and 14 for motion pictures were revealed. Oscar and Grammy Award-winning artist H.E.R. garnered the most nominations, with six in the music categories for Outstanding Female Artist; Outstanding Album; Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song; Outstanding Soul/R&B Song; and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (in both Traditional and Contemporary categories). Jazmine Sullivan, Chlöe, Drake, and Silk Sonic all trail right behind with four nominations...
MUSIC
StyleCaster

Here’s How Megan Fox’s Style Changed After She Started Dating MGK

Celebrity relationships usually seem like whirlwind romances, especially because they happen so publicly. As a mere bystander, it’s hard to get a genuine inside look at superstar couples—well, unless they offer it. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have created a new level of acceptable relationship PDA with their recent engagement (congrats!) and risque Instagram captions. The pair has only intimately known each other since March of 2020 when they met on the set of the indie film Midnight in the Switchgrass, and yet they have nourished a bond that few people achieve in a lifetime (though this could be...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Bob Saget Widow Kelly Rizzo Tells ‘Today’ That Comedian “Was Thrilled” With Stand-Up Tour In Final Days

Bob Saget was “very happy and was just thrilled to be back out on the road” in the days leading up to his unexpected death at 65 on Jan. 9, his widow Kelly Rizzo said in a tearful Today show interview this morning. Saget, the Full House and America’s Funniest Home Video star, passed away after returning to his Orlando, Florida, hotel room from a stand-up performance at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in nearby Palm Valley. In her interview with Today‘s Hoda Kotb, Rizzo said that world events weighed heavily on Saget and that the comic “felt more compelled than ever...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Cooking with Paris: Netflix viewers furious after star’s show is cancelled

Netflix has decided to cancel Paris Hilton’s culinary TV show Cooking with Paris after just one season.On Monday (17 January), Deadline reported that the streamer had opted out of renewing the six-episode series after it premiered in August last year. Cooking with Paris chronicles the hotel heiress as she whips up a storm in her kitchen, while wielding diamond-encrusted utensils and wearing red carpet-ready outfits. Kim Kardashian, Saweetie and Demi Lovato were among the celebrity guests that stopped by Hilton’s chaotic kitchen in season one. In his two-star review forThe Independent, Ed Cumming wrote: “For Cooking with Paris...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’: Daniel Radcliffe To Portray Grammy Winner In Roku Biopic From Funny Or Die & Tango

Daniel Radcliffe (The Lost City, Harry Potter franchise) has been tapped to play musician “Weird Al” Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a Roku Original biopic from Funny or Die and Tango that will be available for streaming exclusively on The Roku Channel. Yankovic and Eric Appel penned the feature, with the latter Funny or Die alum set to direct, after helming a short film of the same name for the production company back in 2010. Production will kick off in Los Angeles early next month. Known for pastiching and parodying the works of his musical contemporaries, Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy