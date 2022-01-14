ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25th Annual DICE Awards Nominees Announced

By Carley Garcia
gameranx.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRatchet and Clank: Rift Apart sits at the top with nine nominations. The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences has announced the nominees for the 25th annual DICE Awards, with the award ceremony slated to take place at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas. Nominees are selected by members of...

gameranx.com

Comments / 0

FIFA
gameranx.com

Sifu Key Arts Unveiled For Standard & Deluxe Digital Edition

Absolver creators, Sloclap, share key art for the standard and digital editions for their latest title Sifu. Sifu is a third-person action game featuring intense hand-to-hand combat, it puts you in control of a young Kung-Fu student on a path of revenge. This is a single-player experience where the developers have mainly focused on gameplay over any other aspect.
gameranx.com

WWE 2K22 Announcement Trailer

Check out the full trailer below. The next installment in the WWE 2K franchise, WWE 2K22, is coming in just a couple of months and developers Visual Concepts have finally released an announcement trailer. The game was teased at WrestleMania 37 back in April 2021, exciting fans of WWE 2K. Check out the new trailer below.
WWE
gameranx.com

Final Fantasy 14 To Resume Digital Sales This Month

New players will finally be able to join the world of FFXIV again. The fourth major expansion to Final Fantasy 14, Endwalker, was released on December 7, 2021. It was such a massive success with players all around the world purchasing the expansion, that the game’s server quickly became overloaded. This led to the game denying new logins and even forcing players out of the Final Fantasy world. Game developers Square Enix have now confirmed that FFXIV will begin accepting players again after making some improvements to the game’s servers and data centers.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

God of War Marks Sony’s Largest PC Launch to Date

The title saw over 73,000 concurrent players on Steam. In a world of subpar PC ports, God of War has broken the mold. Despite the game’s director Cory Barlog initially being reluctant to the idea, the game’s release has been a huge win for Sony, with 73,529 concurrent players on Steam on January 16. This is the highest peak reached by any of Sony’s PC catalog including Horizon Zero Dawn, which peaked at 56,557 concurrent players in 2020. Days Gone only drew in 27,450 concurrent players following its release last year. God of War was Steam’s best-seller last week, beating out Monster Hunter Rise, which was released for PC only two days prior.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Electronic Arts COO Laura Miele on Gaming’s Big Moment: ‘We Have Significant Runway Ahead of Us’

Laura Miele knows that video gaming is having a big moment. The industry veteran, who was named chief operating officer of gaming giant Electronic Arts in September, also knows that well-heeled competitors are ready to barrel into the sector that is becoming ever-more intertwined with Hollywood’s core businesses. On the latest episode of Variety podcast “Strictly Business,” Miele says EA is fortified for heightened competition from streaming platforms by its 40-year history of creating game franchises ranging from “The Sims” to “Madden NFL” to its partnership with Lucasfilm on “Star Wars” titles. (And this conversation was held before Microsoft unveiled its blockbuster...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Hogwarts Legacy Will Launch This Year Despite Delay Rumors

This great news for Harry Potter fans. Harry Potter fans will be happy to know that although recent rumors have said Hogwarts Legacy would be delayed, the RPG is on track to launch this year. Reports say the only reason the game would be delayed is because of the large number of games releasing around the same time.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Final Fantasy Origin Leak Reveals 71GB File Size on PS5

You might want to pick up some extra storage. Final Fantasy Origin is still on track for a March release, and the bizarre Team Ninja title is going to be one hefty download according to a new leak. Players wanting to download Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin on the PlayStation 5 will need a minimum of 71.5GB of free storage. This comes from the Twitter account PlayStation Game Size, an account that tracks game files added to the PlayStation database. It should be noted that this does not include the day one patch, so get ready to make even more space–or grab some extra storage while you can. It’s unclear how large the game will be on other consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

9 NEW Emotional Games of 2022

Here are a few emotionally narrative-driven video game titles coming your way in 2022. Sometimes you want a game that has a strong narrative journey. We should have you covered if you want an emotional connection in the game narrative in 2022. In this list, we will highlight a few games that we think the narrative will keep you playing until you reach the credits. With that said, don’t pay too much attention to the ranking here. We’re just highlighting some story-driven emotional games coming out this year, and the ranking is opinionated. We very well could see these games change up as they eventually release.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Among Us Developers Offer Fans A Look Into 2022 Plans

Another full year of Among Us is planned. Among Us was one of the breakout hit video games thanks to the worldwide health pandemic outbreak. This game launched years prior, but it wasn’t until 2020 where most of us were quarantined home, that we discovered this indie title. Since then, the game has blown up in popularity which convinced the development team, InnerSloth, to come back and continue offering support for the game. Now, the studio is moving into 2022, with even more content planned for fans.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Mario Sports Game Rumored To Be In Development

Super Mario games are always popping up into the marketplace. For decades, fans have been enjoying the franchise, and Nintendo is not slowing down. There are plenty of video game rumors circulating online regarding what is coming out. While it’s only a rumor, one of the big notable titles that Nintendo fans might have interested in is Mario. If this rumor proves to be real, then we might see a Mario sports game hit the marketplace sometime soon.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Chernobylite receives its first free content update called Monster Hunt

Farm51 has released the latest update for the survival-sandbox game Chernobylite. The new feature update is named Chernobylite: Monster Hunt. This will be the first free content update that players have received for the game. The update was announced by uploading a trailer for the new content on the All in! Games YouTube page. The game now has six packs expansion packs with only the latest one being free.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

God Of War (2018): New PC Ultrawide Trailer Launches

The PC version is visually stunning. Sony released a new ultrawide trailer for God of War (2018) on PC just yesterday. Beware that the stunning trailer for the action-adventure game is filled with spoilers so watch with caution below. The last God of War game launched in 2018 and although...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

E3 2022 Digital Event May Be Canceled Now Too

The online event for E3 2022 may now have been canceled too. The news comes from games journalist Jeff Grubb who uploaded a new video to his YouTube channel and said that the digital version of the event is “probably” canceled. The physical event was officially canceled earlier this month due to the ongoing pandemic and concerns around the Omicron variant of COVID-19. This year’s cancellation marks the third year in a row with no physical E3 event.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Photo mode will be added for Dying Light 2 says lead designer Tymon Smektala

The devs at Techland recently uploaded a Tweet about their plans for Dying Light 2 post its release. They mentioned that they will be supporting the game for at least 5 years post its launch. New additions to the game will include new stories, locations, in-game events, and much more according to their tweet.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Hogwarts Legacy Is Officially Re-Confirmed For 2022

Finally, an official confirmation. Rumors surrounding Hogwarts Legacy have been all over the place of late. First, it was rumored that the game would be delayed to 2023. Then came the rumors that it would in fact be released this year. Now, directly from the horse’s mouth, Hogwarts Legacy has been re-confirmed for a 2022 release. Check out the full statement from the official Harry Potter website, Wizarding World below.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Steam Deck: Valve Says Console On Track For A February Launch

This is great news for gamers waiting for the handheld gaming PC. The Valve Steam Deck, an upcoming portable console, was originally slotted for a December 2021 release but was delayed until February 2022. Yesterday, the company provided an update for fans via a blog post on the Steam website.
VIDEO GAMES

