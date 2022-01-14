ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Navient settlement: Will my student loans be forgiven?

By Sam Sachs, Nexstar Media Wire
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kp7AC_0dlrZUMn00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Student loan processor Navient, soon to give up its management of federal loans to Maximus, will have to cancel $1.7 billion in student loans and pay the states whose attorneys general sued them for a collective $145 million.

The big question for borrowers: Will their student loans be forgiven?

Student loan debt relief coming to many in Louisiana

Navient made a settlement deal with 39 states to cancel student loan debt of students with private loans after being accused of predatory lending practices and giving out the loans to students who would not be able to pay them off.

Following the settlement, Navient released a brief statement regarding the claims that lead to the lawsuits, announcing they’d cancel loan balances for thousands of borrowers. Despite the settlement, the company maintains the claims were unfounded and that the settlement is to avoid additional expenses of time and cost in court actions.

“Navient will cancel loan balances of approximately 66,000 borrowers with certain qualifying private education loans that were originated largely between 2002 and 2010 and later defaulted and charged off,” a Navient statement said in part. “Navient will notify the affected borrowers and co-borrowers shortly after the agreements receive final court approvals.”

Additionally, Navient will pay a one-time amount of $145 million to the 39 states who sued, with a portion used to reimburse court costs for the states, and the rest intended to be disbursed as payments to now-former borrowers.

There were six lawsuits against Navient, with 39 states signed on. The loans, being private, are different from more familiar student loans received through the system operated by the U.S. government, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Unlike FAFSA loans, the Navient private loans were not backed by the federal government.

So, who is eligible for student loan forgiveness?

Crowley woman charged with setting house on fire with child inside

The students who may benefit from this settlement had to take out loans to go to for-profit colleges such as ITT Technical Institute (closed permanently in 2016 after declaring bankruptcy) and the Art Institute (some campuses still in operation).

According to Navient , states with borrowers potentially eligible for relief include Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

“Qualifying federal loan borrowers who were residents of one of the following states or had an address with a military postal code as of January 2017 will be issued a check in the amount of approximately $260,” Navient said. Separately, the company told WFLA that Florida had more than 7,000 borrowers who will be included in the 66,000 getting their loans canceled.

“In the loan cancellation population of 66,000, Florida has about 7,600 borrowers,” a Navient spokesperson told WFLA. “Those are borrowers who took out private student loans at Sallie Mae, largely between 2002 and 2010 and subsequently defaulted.”

The girl who inspired the Amber Alert: Remembering Amber Hagerman, 26 years later

The settlement agreement comes shortly before Navient leaves the federal student loan management business, with the loans it is currently serving to be transferred to Maximus, another loan servicer.

Navient will be contacting borrowers who will receive loan cancellation following authorization of the settlement agreement in federal court. Borrowers eligible for a settlement payment will receive a postcard in the mail in the spring, according to Navient.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY News 10

Louisiana congressman tests positive for COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – Congressman Troy A. Carter Sr. is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19. Carter Sr. made the announcement on Wednesday morning. A statement from Congressman Troy A. Carter Sr. can be found below: “This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing cold-like symptoms. I am so thankful to be […]
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Local
Florida Education
State
Illinois State
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
Tampa, FL
Education
State
Massachusetts State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
Tampa, FL
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Student Loans#Federal Student Loans#Loan Application#College#Wfla#Fafsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
KLFY News 10

Gov. John Bel Edwards celebrates opening of new Lafayette airport

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Regional Airport will be open to the public on Thursday. On Wednesday, a ribbon cutting ceremony ushered in a new season. The Executive Director of the Lafayette Regional Airport, Steven Picou explains the new terminal will go “Live” on Thursday. Wednesday’s ceremony was attended by state, local and federal leaders. […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

TSA saw ‘record levels’ of guns at checkpoints in Louisiana airports during 2021

NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) saw “record levels” of guns brought into Louisiana airports in 2021. According to TSA, officers intercepted 119 guns at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) last year. “This dangerous violation of federal regulations could mean a trip to jail instead of a vacation,” said TSA […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy