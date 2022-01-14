Playoff Ranking: Where Joe Burrow Ranks Among all 14 Quarterbacks in the Postseason

CINCINNATI — There are plenty of people that believe the Bengals can make a playoff run this season. Most of that has to do with star quarterback Joe Burrow.

The 25-year-old threw for a franchise record 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns this season.

Where does Burrow rank among the 14 quarterbacks that led their teams to the postseason?

He's fifth according to ESPN's Seth Walder.

"What. A. Finish. Burrow is heading into the postseason scorching hot, defeating the Ravens and Chiefs in back-to-back games to earn Cincinnati the AFC North title," Walder wrote. "The Bengals cranked up the passing volume in those games, and Burrow delivered in each. Entering Week 18 when Burrow rested, Cincinnati averaged minus-.07 EPA per running play and plus-.17 EPA per passing play—a huge difference. So if the Bengals are going to make a run in the postseason, it's going to be by putting the ball in Burrow's hands. The question, rankings-wise, is: How much should we rely on recency? It's tricky, and I think there's case for placing Burrow anywhere from No. 4 to No. 8 on this list."

Ultimately, Burrow was fifth. Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen were ranked ahead of him in that order.

Burrow and the Bengals host Derek Carr and the Raiders on Saturday. Carr is 10th in the rankings.

