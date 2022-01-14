Southfield to spend $100K on speed humps to crack down on speeding

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) -- The City of Southfield is planning to spend about $100,000 to set up speed humps throughout several neighborhoods as part of a pilot program to crack down on speeding.

Speed humps will be on multiple streets near Evergreen Road and 8 Mile Road as well as 10 Mile Road and Lincoln Drive as an experiment to see how it slows down drivers.

The streets were selected by the number of complaints called in to police. Southfield's mayor said speeding on neighborhood streets has been a problem and police are writing about 40 speeding tickets a day throughout the city.

Some speed humps made with poured asphalt and others that are just rubber will get screwed into place on five neighborhood streets come Spring.

One street already has some speed humps set up on Midway Avenue, between 8 and 9 Mile Roads, and residents have mixed emotions.

Camille Warren lives on Midway and she said the speed humps are tearing up her car.

"You can't speed -- you can't even drive, much less speed -- it knocked off my tire monitoring system because it's so rough," said Warren.

However, a couple nearby told WWJ's reporter Mike Campbell that they like the speed humps because they believe they are slowing down drivers. The couple added that the people complaining about car damage should slow down.