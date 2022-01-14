ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Chinese data likely to set the tone next week

By Valeria Bednarik
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarket’s sentiment, through Wall Street, leads the way for AUD/USD. Upbeat Australian macroeconomic data a result of the economic reopenings. AUD/USD remains at an inflexion point without a clear directional bias. The AUD/USD pair reached 0.7313, a fresh two-month high, but trimmed part of its weekly gains to...

