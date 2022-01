It's a big New Music Friday with music from a bunch of our favorites!. Jack White gave us "Love Is Selfish", the first song from his album Entering Heaven Alive, which comes out on July 22. From Bastille, the next song from their record Give Me The Future is "Shut Off The Lights". That album is out on February 4th. Then, a week later on February 11th, we'll get Cleanse from Joywave and Eddie Vedder's Earthling! They've both given us new songs with "Buy American" and "Brother The Cloud". And, how about "Dime In My Dryer", Brandon Boyd's next song from Echoes & Cocoons!

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO