Winter is in full swing across Puget Sound, and while you might think of rain, ice and snow as the biggest concerns for your home in the wintertime, Boggs Inspection Services wants to remind you that there is one concern you should keep in mind—pests. Home is a comfortable place for people and pets, but the same things that make your home comfortable for your family, also make it comfortable for pests. Wintertime pests aren’t just a nuisance, they can be destructive and spread disease, but there is good news. There are steps you can take to keep your home comfortable for you, but not pests.

HOME, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO