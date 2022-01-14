ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Future of Disney: What is Bob Chapek’s strategy?

By Hosted by Matthew Belloni, Kim Masters
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney CEO Bob Chapek recently sent his staff a memo outlining three “strategic pillars” that will “set the stage” for the company’s future. With the box office still struggling, Chapek is under pressure to deliver more subscribers to the Disney+ streaming service. The first...

Variety

Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Bob Iger Pay Packages More Than Doubled in Fiscal 2021

Disney CEO Bob Chapek saw his compensation package for the company’s fiscal 2021 hit about $32.5 million, more than double the $14.2 million he took home a year earlier. Former CEO Bob Iger, who exited Disney at the end of last year as executive chairman, also more than doubled his take, with a total comp package worth $45.9 million, versus $21 million the year prior. In fiscal 2020, neither Chapek or Iger received bonuses (nor did other top Disney execs) amid the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the media conglomerate’s business. For the fiscal year ended Oct. 2, 2021, Chapek’s...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
allears.net

Disney Executives Bob Chapek and Bob Iger’s 2021 Salaries Revealed

Each year, the Walt Disney Company completes a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In these filings, several important pieces of financial information are disclosed, including earnings for top executives. The regulatory filing for Fiscal Year 2021 has been completed, and The Hollywood Reporter has shared the exact...
BUSINESS
Variety

Disney TV Promotes Trisha Husson to Head of Strategy, Business Operations and Finance

Trisha Husson has been promoted to head of strategy of business operations and finance for Disney General Entertainment, the TV creative unit of The Walt Disney Company. Following Husson’s elevation from DGE’s executive vice president of strategy and business, Eric Marcotte has been upped to senior vice president of strategy and business operations. Disney General Entertainment handles content for The Walt Disney Company’s broadcast and cable networks and streaming platforms through brands ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Disney Branded Television, Freeform, FX, Hulu Originals, Onyx Collective and National Geographic, and television studios 20th Television and ABC Signature. Husson has effectively already been doing...
BUSINESS
Inside the Magic

Abigail Disney Calls Out Bob Chapek For Taking Advantage of Cast Members

Abigail Disney has been vocal about how she feels toward executives of the Walt Disney Company, including Bob Iger and Bob Chapek, and the company’s practices. Back in 2019, she shared in an interview that she was “livid” after seeing worker conditions at Disneyland. She even spoke out against the company during the mass layoffs that occurred during the height of the pandemic in 2020.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Earned $32M In FY2021; Former Chief Bob Iger’s Package At $46M

Walt Disney’s chief executive Bob Chapek’s compensation totaled $34.46 million in fiscal 2021, up from $14.16 million the year before. Disney’s fiscal year ends in September. Chapek succeeded Bob Iger as CEO in February of 2020. The current CEO’s package includes a salary of $2.5 million; stocks and option awards for, respectively, $10.2 million and $3.75 million; and non-equity incentive plan compensation of $10.3 million. Iger, who relinquished the top job a year before his contract was over, served as executive chairman from February 2020 until he exited Disney at the end of last year, saw his pay package surge to $45 million from $21 million – the biggest increase being a $22.9 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation. Those are kind of like bonuses. The stats were included in the company’s latest proxy statement filed with the SEC that lists the pay of a company’s top five highest-paid executives. It noted that the fiscal 2020 compensation reflects voluntary reductions in salary in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Starting on April 5, 2020, Iger agreed to forgo all of his salary through the end of the fiscal year. Chapek agreed to forgo 50% of his.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s Annual Pay Tops $32M in Fiscal 2021, Bob Iger Makes Nearly $46M in Final Year

The Walt Disney Co. has disclosed the executive compensation for CEO Bob Chapek and former executive chairman Bob Iger, who ended his tenure at the company at the end of last year. Chapek’s compensation package for the year totaled $32.46 million, compared with $14.1 million in the previous year, which reflected the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and was the first in which Chapek led the company after his elevation in February 2020. Iger’s compensation in his last year with the company totaled $45.9 million, compared with $21 million in the previous fiscal year, $47.5 million the year before that and $65.6...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Abigail Disney Doc Takes an Unflinching Look at Unfair Labor Practices at Disney

In 2018, an employee at Disneyland sent Abigail Disney a Facebook message about working conditions there that sparked the documentary film producer to do some soul-searching. Disney, the granddaughter of Walt Disney Co. co-founder Roy O. Disney, was troubled by how the national issue of wealth inequality was playing out at the media company that shares her name and her own wealth, and she began speaking out about the disparities publicly, in Congress, on cable news and on Twitter. Together with filmmaker Kathleen Hughes, Disney has directed The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales about the issue, including her on-camera interviews...
MOVIES
Cartoon Brew

Bob Chapek: The Key To Disney’s Metaverse Push Is ‘The Database’

Last June, Disney’s departing executive chairman Bob Iger reportedly issued a warning to the company’s management. “In a world and business that is awash with data, it is tempting to use data to answer all of our questions, including creative questions,” he said. “I urge all of you not to do that.”
ECONOMY
WDW News Today

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner Comments on Bob Chapek & Bob Iger, Supreme Court Blocks COVID-19 Vaccine or Test Mandate for Large Workplaces, and More: Daily Recap (1/13/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we’ve rounded up all our stories in one place to get today’s news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, January 13, 2022.
POLITICS
Inside the Magic

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner Speaks Out on Bob Chapek Amid Backlash

Amid widespread criticism for Disney CEO Bob Chapek, former Disney Chief Michael Eisner had nothing but positive things to say about the current CEO of the Disney Parks and Company. In an interview with Deadline, Michael Eisner gave his thoughts on Bob Chapek, saying:. “I am a big fan of...
BUSINESS
allears.net

Michael Eisner Comments on Current Disney CEO Bob Chapek

It’s been two years full of transition for the Walt Disney Company. At the beginning of 2020, former Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that he would be stepping down immediately and would be replaced by Bob Chapek. Iger did continue to work with the company as the Chairman of the Board but the beginning of 2022 marked his official retirement. And, with leadership now passed over to Chapek, another former Disney CEO is sharing his thoughts.
BUSINESS
thekingdominsider.com

Bob Chapek Establishes His ‘Three Pillars’ Moving Forward

This past week, Bob Chapek (CEO of Disney) announced his three “strategic pillars” for the company going forward as the Walt Disney Company nears its 100th anniversary next year. There has been quite an uproar on how Chapek has handled things with the company since he replaced Bob Iger as CEO; however it does seem like he has the company’s best interest at heart.
BUSINESS
Inside the Magic

Disney Guest Sends Bob Chapek Scathing Letter After Devastating Trip

If you are planning on going to any of the Disney Parks, you are likely expecting to have a vacation that is filled with magic. Considering how expensive a Disney vacation can cost, when it comes to Park tickets, hotels costs, and food pricing, some Guests save up for years to take their family to the Happiest Place on Earth or Most Magical Place on Earth.
TRAVEL
Cartoon Brew

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Outlines ‘Three Pillars’ For Company’s Success In 2022 And Beyond

With his predecessor Bob Iger now out of the way, Bob Chapek is fleshing out his vision for The Walt Disney Company. In an internal memo to staff, the CEO has described three “strategic pillars” that will secure Disney’s success as it heads into its centenary next year. He thanks Iger, who stepped down as CEO in February 2020 but stayed on as executive chairman until the end of last year, for leaving a “tremendous foundation.”
BUSINESS
Investopedia

Disney (DIS) CEO Bob Chapek Outlines 2022 Priorities to Employees

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) CEO Bob Chapek is preparing the company for its second century. In a recent letter to employees, he identified three pillars to prepare the company for its next era. Key Takeaways. Disney CEO Bob Chapek sent out a list of priorities for 2022. He identified...
BUSINESS
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Hikes Food & Drink Prices, CEO Bob Chapek Outlines “Three Pillars of Success”, Troubled 50th Anniversary Food Launch, and More: Daily Recap (1/10/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we’ve rounded up all our stories in one place to get today’s news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, January 10, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
CharlotteObserver.com

Disney Stock: CEO Bob Chapek Shares His Plans for the Mouse House

Bob Chapek took over as CEO of Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report with a number of things working against him. First, he had to deal with taking the top job in February 2020, roughly when the coronavirus pandemic first became evident. Second, he took the top chair while former CEO Bob Iger moved down the hall to become chairman of the company.
BUSINESS

