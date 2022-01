Tax season can be a stressful time for a lot of people. In addition to navigating deadlines and trying to avoid penalties, you need to stay up to date about the latest deductions and credits. And thanks to the ongoing pandemic, a backlog of last year’s returns may cause some frustrating delays in your returns this year. The good news is that you’re not alone and Outsider has your back.

INCOME TAX ・ 3 DAYS AGO