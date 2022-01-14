Lamar Odom weighs on Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson drama: "Dude is corny"

The late Aaliyah would have turned 43 on Sunday, and her family, along with close friend Missy Elliott, paid tribute to the Romeo Must Die star. "To You Our Love Flowers From Above Candles From The World We Will See You Again Bask In The Day God Sent You We Will See You And Your Comrades Again Not Yet, Not Yet," the family posted on her official Instagram page with a photo of a floral arrangement surrounded by candles set to an unreleased track of Aaliyah singing "Ave Maria." "Mom, Dad, Ra, All Who Truly Loved You and Love You Still. Forever More."

