ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lamar Odom weighs on Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson drama: "Dude is corny"

By Danielle Long
myhot995.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLamar Odom is weighing in on the latest news that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian and fathered a child with the other woman. When TMZ caught up with the...

www.myhot995.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Introduces Daughter True’s New Pet Cat After Tristan Thompson’s Apology

Cuteness overload! True Thompson just got a new grey cat with bright blue eyes. Khloe Kardashian and the rest of the world have already fallen in love. Khloe Kardashian, 37, got her three-year-old daughter True Thompson an adorable cat after recent drama with True’s father Tristan Thompson. The toddler proudly showed off her new pet in her mother’s Instagram post on Sunday, Jan. 9. In a series of snaps, True flashed a toothy smile as she showed off a grey cat who had bright blue eyes and looked pretty in pink with a bedazzled pink collar. True and the new kitty have seemingly hit it off right away as the cat sat happily in True’s arms for the entire photo session. Khloe seems like she’s also in love as she simply captioned the picture with a white heart emoji.
PETS
Radar Online.com

Khloé Kardashian Breaks Cover, Attempts To Dodge Paparazzi In First Public Sighting Since Tristan Thompson's Paternity Scandal

Khloé Kardashian is not about to let public embarrassment and relentless paparazzi get in the way of continuing her motherly duties. On Monday afternoon, the 37-year-old reality star-turned-businesswoman broke cover to pick up 3-year-old True Thompson from dance/gymnastics class. Article continues below advertisement. Though she attempted to shield her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Odom
Person
Tristan Thompson
Life and Style Weekly

Kris Jenner Seemingly Shared Unedited Photo of Kim Kardashian: ‘They Still Look Great Though’

Typical mom move. Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Kris Jenner is facing some heat after she seemingly shared, then deleted, an unedited photo of Kim Kardashian. “Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!! You have the sweetest spirit and always have the cutest little smile on your face with the softest little voice and your precious laughter lights up wherever you are!” the momager, 66, shared on Instagram on January 15, alongside photos of her and her granddaughter, as well as a photo fans think was posted by accident — an unedited snap of Kim, 41.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen Says She Is “Trying To Avoid” Dating Athletes Again

Larsa Pippen is causing a lot of chatter on this season of Real Housewives of Miami. Between her killing it on OnlyFans to her dragged out divorce, she might not be the most compelling, but she manages to keep people talking. Now that her divorce to NBA legend Scottie Pippen is finally done, three years […] The post Larsa Pippen Says She Is “Trying To Avoid” Dating Athletes Again appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio
myhot995.com

Aaliyah's family and Missy Elliott remember the late singer on her birthday

The late Aaliyah would have turned 43 on Sunday, and her family, along with close friend Missy Elliott, paid tribute to the Romeo Must Die star. "To You Our Love Flowers From Above Candles From The World We Will See You Again Bask In The Day God Sent You We Will See You And Your Comrades Again Not Yet, Not Yet," the family posted on her official Instagram page with a photo of a floral arrangement surrounded by candles set to an unreleased track of Aaliyah singing "Ave Maria." "Mom, Dad, Ra, All Who Truly Loved You and Love You Still. Forever More."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy